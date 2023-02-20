Michaela Foster with father Ian Foster and NZ Football president Johanna Wood after making the Under-20 World Cup squad in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Whatever happens for the rest of her career, Michaela Foster will never forget her first game for the Football Ferns.

An international debut is always special, but making your bow inside a stadium that is a “second home” is truly priceless.

That was the scenario for the Wellington Phoenix defender on Monday night, as she entered the fray in the 60th minute of the Ferns’ 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Foster spent much of her young life inside the Hamilton arena, with father Ian coaching the Waikato provincial side, before his extended stint with the Chiefs, ahead of his long tenure inside the All Blacks machine.

That family journey came full circle on Monday, to the delight of all involved.

“Not many people, if any, get to debut in their hometown so I will definitely remember this for a long time,” said Foster, who joked she had been coming to the venue since “she was born”.

“Dad retired [from playing] the year before I was born in 1998 and he got into coaching with Waikato,” said Foster. “This was our second home, I grew up here.”

Ian Foster played a record 148 matches for Waikato — including three Ranfurly Shield tenures — before taking on an assistant role with the province, then graduating to the top job. Her first memory of the stadium was “rugby with Dad”.

“I know he coached Waikato here but I think it was the Chiefs and just seeing him coach,” said Foster, when asked for early recollections. “I always called it the Ian Foster stadium, I might have to take that name from him now. It’s always been a special stadium to be a part of and it has always felt like home.”

The local girl garnered plenty of support, with a huge cheer as she entered the fray, as television cameras panned to her proud parents and extended family in the grandstand.

“It was good,” said Foster. “The crowd helped me relax into the game a bit. I felt confident to just do my thing; the first touch, first pass, first tackle, you settle into the game.”

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková talks to Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

Foster, who only made her professional debut last November, looked composed and comfortable. She burst forward with pace, was positionally sound and showed no fear of getting involved, as coach Jitka Klimková singled her out for praise.

“We believed when she stepped on the field that she will help us to keep the ball better and I loved her attacking runs, her overlapping runs,” said Klimková. “Those are the positives for our future. She’s performing really well, even during our training. It was deserved start for her.”

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Foster. She missed the original selection, then was called in as a training partner, after clubmate Grace Wisnewski withdrew. Injuries then elevated her into the official squad and her training form couldn’t be ignored. Foster didn’t have any specific indications from Klimková about whether she would be used but was determined to ice any opportunity.

“If that did happen, I was ready and prepared from day one,” said Foster. “Open eyes and open mind to learn things. I’ve felt comfortable, welcomed into the team.”

Foster tried to relax as much as possible on Monday, treating it like just another day.

“It was business as usual, with some self-prep to be ready especially if that chance came,” said Foster. “There were obviously nerves but I was able to turn that into excitement so if the chance did come I was able to go out there and do my job.”

Her introduction feels like a pivotal moment. She has impressed at the Phoenix – probably the most consistent performer – with her work rate, tenacity and set piece delivery standing out, along with genuine pace. Foster looks like someone who is going places. She has probably moved a few places up the list in Klimkova’s notebook, after barely being on the radar a year ago and seems a definite contender for the World Cup squad.

“[That dream] is closer and a lot more realistic,” said Foster. “Now that I have been in this environment I definitely want more of it obviously. Once we go back to club environment I’ve got to keep pushing for it and working hard.”