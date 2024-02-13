Indiah-Paige Riley was the star turn for the Ferns, scoring twice in the first-half as her side asserted their dominance – controlling possession and territory for most of the 90 minutes.

Knowing victory would confirm a top place finish in Group B, Jitka Klimková's team began on the front-foot, pinning Vanuatu back deep in their own half. New Zealand’s high defensive line making it difficult for their opponents to build up much in the way of momentum when they did get their feet on the ball.

It was Jacqueline Hand who gave New Zealand a deserved breakthrough – getting on the end of an Ally Green cross from the left-hand side that Vanuatu goalkeeper Amelia Ready misjudged.

Ten minutes later and the second duly followed. Betsy Hassett slamming the ball home from the centre of the penalty box after an outstanding run and cut-back from Indiah-Paige Riley.

Katie Bowen went agonisingly close to adding a third when her rasping effort from 25 yards thudded back off the bar, almost clearing the line in the process. It wasn’t long however before the net was found again – Paige-Riley getting a much deserved goal with a low effort that Ready could only get a hand to as it crossed the line.

The fleet-footed forward added a fourth with minutes left on the clock before half-time and almost completed a hat-trick moments later – this time Ready held her shot from distance well to keep the scoreboard at four.

The exciting Macey Fraser was a half-time substitute for the Kiwis and it didn’t take long for the midfielder to make an impact. Ready struggled with a cross again from out wide and when the ball broke to Fraser around 10 yards out, she made no mistake, driving home to make it 5-0 after 50 minutes.

Hannah Wilkinson continued to toil up front and went close to getting on the scoresheet but her close range effort on the angle brushed the outside of the far post with Ready beaten.

The pace subsided as the 90 reached a conclusion. Though New Zealand were rocked by a what appeared to be a significant injury to the young Macey Fraser. Jitka Klimkova will be hoping there is no long term damage for the influential midfielder.

With the group stage now complete, New Zealand will face-off against Fiji in Friday’s semi-final.

Vanuatu: 0 New Zealand: 5 (Jacqueline HAND 12′, Betsy Hassett 21′, Indian-Paige Riley 30′, 43′, Macey FRASER 50′)

HT: 0-4