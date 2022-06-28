Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football Ferns' chance to bounce back against Wales

3 minutes to read
New Zealand's Claude Bunge marks Ada Hegerberg, of Norway, in the 2-0 defeat at the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's Claude Bunge marks Ada Hegerberg, of Norway, in the 2-0 defeat at the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Bonnie Jansen, Te Rito journalism cadet

After their fifth loss this year, the Football Ferns have a chance to bounce back against Wales tomorrow morning (Wednesday 5am NZT).

Wednesday's match will be the first this year in which the Kiwis have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.