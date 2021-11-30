Football Ferns break drought with courageous win over South Korea

Paige Satchell celebrates her goal against South Korea. Photosport

The Football Ferns broke their long losing drought on Tuesday night, with a memorable 2-0 win over South Korea.

It was a courageous effort from the New Zealand side, who were completely dominated in the first half but came back into the match after the break.

Late goals to substitutes Paige Satchell (83rd minute) and Gabi Rennie (85th) sealed the result, leaving the Asian team stunned.

The victory ended an eight match losing streak dating back to March 2020, and was New Zealand's first 90 minute win since June 2019, a span of 16 games.

It was also just the third time in the last four years that the Ferns scored multiple goals against non-Oceania opposition.

Gabi Rennie celebrates her goal with Football Ferns teammates. Photosport

While Korea were the better side across the match, they couldn't take their chances, before being tipped up late.

The win will do wonders for the confidence and belief of this Ferns group and is just reward for coach Jitka Klimkova's tireless work in reshaping the team.

Goalkeeper Victoria Esson kept them in the match with some strong saves, while Katie Bowen and Meikayla Moore were resolute in front of her.

Satchell made an impact with her pace, while the midfield trio were industrious, though often outnumbered and Ria Percival led the team well.

Rookie left back Ashleigh Ward enjoyed an impressive debut in testing circumstances, showing what is possible when players are given a chance.

Klimkova made two changes to her starting XI from Saturday's 2-1 defeat.

Esson got a rare opportunity – her first start since November 2018, while Ward got the call up, with captain Ali Riley out with injury.

The first half was a muddle for the Ferns, who were chasing shadows. They got little joy from their press – as Korea played through or over it - and were constantly stretched, pulled apart between the lines.

They were living off scraps of possession, with their passing generally inaccurate, which only invited more pressure.

Korea should have got ahead in the 12th minute, with Choo Yu-ri blazing over from 12 yards, after Esson had done well to save the first up effort.

The custodian was called into action a few minutes later, parrying a strong header from Yeo Min-Ji.

The Ferns were sitting deeper and deeper, as Korea flooded forward. New Zealand were restricted to occasional forays, with Ava Collins prominent, and struggled to keep the ball for extended periods.

Impressive Korean playmaker Ji So-yun beat Esson with a long range effort in the 28th minute – only to see the ball hit the cross bar – before Daisy Cleverley blocked a follow up on the line.

Klimkova made a first half tactical switch, with Satchell replacing Jacqui Hand in the 37th minute.

The Ferns reshaped after the break, improving their press, before carving out a couple of opportunities. C J Bott and Betsy Hassett combined to set up Cleverley in the 54th minute, before Hassett managed New Zealand's first shot on target two minutes later, after another Bott incursion.

Rennie was introduced for Collins midway through the second period, as the Ferns started to build some momentum, before Satchell's memorable moment, helped by a lovely assist from Olivia Chance.

Chance, who had been set free by Ward's precise long ball, produced a lovely looped pass for Satchell, who beat the goalkeeper with an unerring first time finish from just inside the area.

The Ferns were jubilant – after their backs to the wall first half effort – and then in dreamland when Rennie extended their lead two minutes later. Chance was again the provider, with a clever cross for Rennie, who got ahead of her marker to bundle home at the far post.

Football Ferns 2 (Paige Satchell 83', Gabi Rennie 85')

South Korea 0

Halftime 0-0