Oliver Sail of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

Oli Sail is ready for the challenge of football in Europe, once his time at the Wellington Phoenix ends.

The goalkeeper has been superb for the Phoenix this season, often the difference in tight games and helping their push towards the playoffs.

Sail has stood out as a leader in a young group and his increasing maturity and all-round skillset has positioned him as one of the best custodians in the A-League.

Like other top Phoenix players in the past, Sail's performances have attracted the attention of overseas clubs.

The Herald on Sunday understands that at least two European teams are monitoring the 27-year-old.

Although Sail is an invaluable component of the Phoenix set-up, and the captain in Alex Rufer's absence, it's unlikely the club would stand in his way if an overseas offer came, given his dedication and loyalty over the years.

Sail has taken the hard road to professional football – with a long wait to become the established No 1 at the Phoenix - but is in a good place and backs himself to succeed in the next tier, should an opportunity arise.

"I am capable of playing at the highest level - whether that is soon or in three of four years - and I have every intention of giving it a crack," Sail told the Herald on Sunday. "Given what I have been through over the last few years, I haven't really set a limit on what I can achieve.

"I feel like I would do well making the step up and I have every intention of pursuing a career in Europe. Whether I am ready for that is not for me to decide but I have every intention of testing myself against the best."

For now, Sail remains focused on performing for his club, who face a crucial match against Western Sydney Wanderers at Eden Park today (3.05pm).

"I have got a job here to do and everything I am doing is focused around playing the best football I can at the end of the week - but that is the best way to get me over there anyway."

It's been an enjoyable visit home this week for Sail. He had the chance to catch up with his Royal Oak-based family, as well as the novelty of an extended training bloc, after their recent frenetic schedule.

That unprecedented workload and a depleted squad have seen the Phoenix drop three of their past five matches but Sail's belief in his squad remains rock solid.

"We are a top four team," said Sail. "It is there to play for. The first priority is guaranteeing the top six and we can go a long way towards that [today] but going forward, with the opportunity to play a home playoff in Wellington and the semifinals being across two legs, it's all to play for."

The Phoenix have never lost at Eden Park, from an admittedly small sample size of eight matches (four wins and four draws) since 2011. They'll need that run to continue in the first of two matches against the resurgent Wanderers, given they have tough encounters against the Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City to round out their season.

"Only two weeks we touched up Western United (4-1), who will be chasing down the premier's plate this season," said Sail. "There is no team we can't beat on our day.

"With the congestion of fixtures and the squad being stretched very thin with Covid and injuries we have put out some performances that we are not proud of, but we have our sights set on very big things and it all starts this weekend."

Wellington (33 points) sit fifth on the A-League table, a point behind Adelaide United (34). Macarthur (32) and Sydney (31) are just behind the Phoenix, though the Wellington side have games in hand on both teams.