Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: European clubs interested in signing Wellington Phoenix star Oli Sail

4 minutes to read
Oliver Sail of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

Oliver Sail of the Phoenix. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Oli Sail is ready for the challenge of football in Europe, once his time at the Wellington Phoenix ends.

The goalkeeper has been superb for the Phoenix this season, often the difference in tight games

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.