Football: English Premier League rivals interested in signing Chris Wood - report

Chris Wood's goal-scoring feats for Burnley are proving to be remarkable for a New Zealand sportsperson. Photo / Getty

Three English Premier League sides are keen to sign Burnley's Chris Wood despite the fact he has two years left on his current deal, according to reports.

The Kiwi striker ended the recent Premier League campaign with 12 goals as the Clarets finished in 17th, one spot above relegation.

According to the Daily Mirror, rival sides Everton, Aston Villa and West Ham are all interested in signing the All White.

The Mirror reports that Burnley want to keep Wood but are open to offers of more than £25m.

Wood has scored 46 goals in 127 appearances for Burnley since joining the Lancashire club in 2017.

In April he became the first New Zealander to score a Premier League hat-trick when he led Burnley to a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.