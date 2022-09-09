Leaders both in New Zealand and across the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The English Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across a mourning Britain on Saturday.

England's top-flight football clubs held a meeting on Friday (local time) and said they wanted to "pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country."

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, "and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also called off their games scheduled for the weekend. The Women's Super League was due to start its season this weekend but has canceled its games, too.

However, the decision to postpone football games didn't sit well with some fans who believe the move is comfortably the wrong call.

They’ve got this wrong. These are joy-bringing family events that (mostly working class) people plan for and spend a lot of money on.



Plus: an opportunity for commune & a weekend release after hard working weeks.



Exactly the sort of thing that should be encouraged right now. https://t.co/LgkjIBcW21 — Benji Lanyado (@benjilanyado) September 9, 2022

Horrendous decision. Packed out stadiums singing the national anthem would have been a much better way to pay respects rather than everyone sat at home staring at four walls https://t.co/m49DZkjkX1 — Josh (@joshwlees) September 9, 2022

Ridiculous. Yet to see a single explanation of why these games being played - with armbands and minutes' silences etc - would've been 'disrespectful' https://t.co/OxaGh1rF9B — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) September 9, 2022

The British government said it was at the discretion of individual sporting organisations whether fixtures went ahead following the death of the queen on Friday at the age of 96.

British sport essentially shut down on Friday and Saturday, but many events were planning to be up and running again on Sunday.

The BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European tour, was paused near the end of the first round following the announcement of the queen's death — there were still 30 players out on the course — and there was no play overnight.

Play will resume late this evening, for what will become a 54-hole event "with the intention to finish on Sunday (local time) as scheduled."

"It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the ongoing plans for the state funeral," the tour said in a statement, adding that there will be a two-minute silence at 9.50 a.m. local time Saturday.

A West Ham fan reacts after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between West Ham and FCSB at London Stadium. Photo / Getty

The third and deciding test between England and South Africa will resume at the Oval in London on Saturday after the England and Wales Cricket Board decided there would be no play overnight.

It will essentially be a three-day test — Day 1 on Friday was washed out — and all players and coaches will wear black armbands, observing a minute's silence followed by the national anthem — "God Save the King."

It wasn't possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

Other events called off included cycling's Tour of Britain, which also canceled the final two stages of the race scheduled for the weekend, and the third day of horse racing's St. Leger festival in Doncaster. The St. Leger, one of British racing's classics, will now take place on Sunday, organisers said.

Horse racing was the queen's favorite sport.

While Friday's matches in England's top rugby division were canceled, those scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Football matches in the Scottish lower league scheduled for Friday had already been postponed while matches scheduled to be played in Northern Ireland over the weekend were also canceled.

The Premier League said further updates regarding its fixtures during the period of mourning, which has begun in Britain, will be provided "in due course."

Organisations are having to weigh up factors such as whether holding matches would use up police resources, the desire of broadcasters and the mood of the public.

There is little room in the schedule of this World Cup-affected season to fit in postponed fixtures.

The government said sporting organisations "might wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral."