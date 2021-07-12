Football: England star Marcus Rashford posts powerful message after Euro 2020 final penalty miss

England fans are left heartbroken as their half-century wait for a major title goes on. Video / NZ Herald

England fans are left heartbroken as their half-century wait for a major title goes on. Video / NZ Herald

England striker Marcus Rashford has posted a long message on social media saying he is sorry to fans after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 shootout defeat to Italy.

Rashford was a late substitution in extra-time for the purpose of taking a penalty attempt in the looming shootout. He was the first England player to miss as the hosts held the advantage in the shootout.

Teammates Jadon Sancho and Buyako Saka then also missed the following attempts as Italy secured their first European Championship since 1968.

For England, their wait for a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup triumph, at the old Wembley, goes on.

In a long post on Twitter, Rashford said:

"I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time. I've had a difficult season, I think that's been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.

"I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right. During the long run up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately, the result was not what I wanted.

"It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's not a word to describe quite how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 Penalty. History. All I can say is sorry."

England's Marcus Rashford reacts as he leaves the pitch after a loss in a penalty shootout against Italy. Photo / AP

"I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from. I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands," he went on.

By his own admission, Rashford didn't have his best season for Manchester United but was outstanding off the field. He was at the forefront of a campaign against child poverty, which convinced the British government to restore free lunches for thousands of poor children amid the coronavirus pandemic.