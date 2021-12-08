Football: Elusive FFA Cup win continues positive signs for Wellington Phoenix as youngsters thrive

Benjamin Waine (left) of the Phoenix celebrates his goal. Photo / Getty Images

A host of young players introduced, a key striker back on song and an elusive win in the FFA Cup.

Things are humming along nicely for the Wellington Phoenix, who continue to confound pessimistic pre-season predictions, which came after several influential figures departed the club.

The latest positive sign was Tuesday's night 1-0 victory over Western United, thanks to a first half Ben Waine goal, which assured progress in the FFA Cup for only the second time in the club's history.

Though the knockout competition doesn't compare with the A-League on the club's list of priorities, the importance of the result can't be underestimated.

It's only the second time in six attempts the Phoenix have reached the round of 16 in the tournament, since a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners in 2015.

Since then they have been ambushed twice by Australian semi-professional teams, losing to Bentleigh Greens in 2018 and Brisbane Strikers in 2019.

Tuesday's assignment wasn't easy, with a trip to Geelong and only four first team regulars in the starting XI.

Youngsters Finn Surman, Kurtis Mogg, Luka Prso and Oskar van Hattum all made their club debuts, while Nicholas Pennington and Matthew Bozinovski had their first Phoenix starts.

Western United dominated possession and had more chances, but the Phoenix got the job done, with Oli Sail resolute in goal and Waine taking his chance well from a pinpoint Louis Fenton cross.

"[We] grew into the game, scored a very good goal and defended quite well - a solid performance," said coach Ufuk Talay. "It was a great opportunity to give some minutes to players that haven't played during the season and also an opportunity for the young boys to showcase what they could do."

Wellington Phoenix head coach Ufuk Talay. Photo / Photosport

It will boost belief in the Phoenix camp and will also allow Talay to offer more first team opportunities in the round of 16 clash against NPL club Avondale next Tuesday.

Surman, who is one of 11 academy graduates among the current squad in Australia, was thrilled to get the opportunity, after arriving with van Hattum and Jackson Manuel to reinforce the Phoenix just over a week ago.

"I wasn't expecting to start or play many games so I was buzzing before and after the game," said Surman

Scoring the winner was also a fillip for Waine. After starting the opening match of the season, Waine managed only 26 and eight minutes in the last two league games and missed a late penalty against the Central Coast Mariners after an argument with Reno Piscopo over who should take it.

"The penalty miss was a bit hard; it is never nice and you obviously want to put them away," said Waine. "Last year was building blocks for me and this year I felt like I wanted to try to take a different role in the team. That started by taking a penalty, it didn't work out but it is not going to stop me from trying to take them in the future as well."

The goal was a product of extra work done by Fenton and Waine after every training session and Talay was delighted for the striker.

"Goals always give confidence to players, especially your strikers," said Talay. "That penalty miss has been a long time gone for him. That is something that young players learn from and they need to move on very quickly."