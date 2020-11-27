Football: Diego Maradona's former lover in tears after 'being banned from wake' by his ex-wife

Diego Maradona's ex-girlfriend Oliva Rocio. Photo / Instagram

Diego Maradona's former lover was left in tears after claiming his ex-wife had stopped her entering a family wake.

Rocio Oliva called the ban "a disgrace" in an emotional interview outside the doors of Argentina's equivalent of the White House.

Fans spent hours queuing outside the Casa Rosada to pay their respects where Maradona's ex-wife Claudia Villafane and their two daughters, Dalma and Giannina, were pictured entering the building to finalise details ahead of a more intimate wake.

But signs of the feuding that threatens to explode in the weeks following the 60-year-old's death began to emerge as Oliva broke down in tears.

EX-GIRLFRIEND: 'THEY ARE GOING TO PAY FOR THIS'

Oliva, 30, claimed she had been excluded from a list of the retired footballer's closest family and friends already inside the Casa Rosada and told to queue with the rest of the public.

Oliva spent six years with the recovering drug addict and came close to marrying him before their split at the end of 2018.

"The decision on who gets in depends on Claudia," she said.

"I don't know why they're doing this to me. All I wanted to do was say goodbye to Diego.

Diego Maradona and girlfriend, Rocio Oliva. Photo / Getty

"I was his last partner. I have as much right as anyone else to say goodbye to him.

"They should think a bit more about Diego, who's dead now."

In a menacing emotional last comment before she left, she said: "God sees everything and they are going to pay for this."

Earlier in the day the pretty brunette had described Diego as "a very important man in my life".

"He was very good with me," she said. "We loved each other a lot and I'm always going to remember him in a good way.

"He was humble, charitable and had a giant heart and he really loved life. I have some beautiful memories in my heart. He loved me a lot. And that fills my soul."

MARADONA'S 'FIRST XI' COULD FEUD

Maradona's death could spark a family feud between the eight kids to six different women he fathered – plus at least three more who also claim to be his children.

Not long before he died, one of his daughters joked the Argentine could make up a football team's full starting eleven with his brood.

For years Maradona only recognised Dalma and Giannina – his daughters with ex-wife Claudia – but they weren't his first offspring.

Diego Maradona with his former wife Claudia Villafane and daughters Dalma and Giannina. Photo / Getty

After moving to Italy to play for Naples in the mid '80s, Maradona had an affair with Italian model Cristina Sinagra. She fell pregnant and, despite Maradona's determination to have nothing to do with the child, named him Diego Jr.

Diego Jr, 33, met his father for the first time at age 17 after sneaking on to a golf course where Maradona was playing and confronting him.

Despite emerging as a talented footballer in his own right, he was forced to endure many more years of snubs before Maradona finally publicly acknowledged him in 2016.

Maradona's other adult child – that he recognised – is Jana, the result of a fling with Argentinian bar worker Valeria Sablalin.

The 23-year-old first met her dad for the first time six years ago following a court fight by her mum.

Jana referenced the difficulties she faced in being a part of her father's life while posting an emotional tribute to him on his 60th birthday last month.

"I know that for many you are the greatest in football, and I don't doubt it, but for me you are the best dad in the world," she wrote.

"I know that I was not present in many of your moments but if they had allowed me, you know that it would have been like today and always since we hugged for the first time."

Jana's presence at Maradona's bedside after his recent brain surgery reportedly created an awkward scene.

Respected Argentine chat show host Jorge Rial said "the tension was huge" in the hospital waiting room as Jana joined Giannina, 30, and Dalma, 32.

Giannina accepted a hug but when Jana attempted to follow suit with Dalma she screamed "don't touch me!"

Maradona was also visited by another son, Diego Fernando, who he had with former girlfriend Veronica Ojeda.

Ojeda was Maradona's first girlfriend after his divorce and Diego Jr was born in 2013.

But it emerged last year he had some half-siblings in Cuba.

Maradona spent several years in Cuba from 2000 to 2005 to fight his drug and alcohol addictions and got up to more mischief while he was there.

His lawyer, Matias Morla, told the BBC in 2019 his client had been "naughty" and had fathered three children with two different women.

"There's going to be a lot of Maradonas," Morla said.

Maradona met the trio – Joana, Lu and Javielito – while attending the funeral of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 2016.

Their emergence prompted Giannina to joke: "Just three more needed for the team of 11. You can do it!!!"

It's unlikely to be proved now he is dead, but he might have got there.

Two more Argentinians, Magali Gil and Santiago Lara, had made appeals for Maradona to take a DNA test before he died.

Magali, 23, who was adopted as a youngster, claimed her birth mother had contacted her last year to reveal her father was Maradona.

Santiago, who is still in his teens, was also campaigning to have Maradona recognise him. His mother, Natalia Garat, was a waitress who died of lung cancer in 2006.

Santiago was raised by his mother's boyfriend, Marcelo Lara, who told him Maradona could be his father.

"He told me my mum was well-known on the modelling circuit when she was younger and he told me he had the feeling I wasn't his son," Santiago said.

But there's unlikely to be much money for the siblings to fight over after it was revealed Maradona died with little to his name.