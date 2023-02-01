The decision on the next All Whites coach has been delayed again. Photo / Photosport

The decision on the next All Whites coach has been delayed again. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football are prepared to wait a few more months to confirm a new All Whites coach, after the decision was delayed again on Wednesday.

NZF originally hoped to have the successor to Danny Hay in place before Christmas, then moved the target to early January.

An announcement was then expected either before or just after the recent Football Ferns’ series with the United States, but none was forthcoming.

On Wednesday NZF advised that Under-20′s coach Darren Bazeley would be given the role on an interim basis for the home series against China in March, after advanced discussions with the preferred candidate had stalled due to a family health issue.

NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said that the deal “was all but done” before the personal matter arose with the “standout” contender.

“From my perspective, we had had lengthy discussions on a number of matters and had everything across the line,” Pragnell told the Herald. “We had regular dialogue and very advanced conversations on terms and commitment. It was well in place and progressed in early January.”

“We need to be accepting of this and I believe it is a genuine 100 per cent personal issue that has arisen and the candidate has acted with absolute integrity. The reality is that sometimes life throws some curveballs that are unpredictable. Now we need to wait and see.”

For how long is a moot point, but Pragnell indicated there was no hurry.

“This is a long term decision, at least being a four year cycle through to 2026,” said Pragnell. “It depends on the development of the situation. If we are getting signs that this is going to come to fruition, then you don’t want to put out an arbitrary date on it. But if we get a clear steer that the situation is going to be challenging, we might have to take a different route.”

New interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley. Photo / Photosport

Bazeley, who has held several national age group roles and was also an All Whites assistant to both Danny Hay and Anthony Hudson, was one of the short listed candidates. Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay was told earlier this week that he had missed out, while former Under-20′s and Phoenix coach Des Buckingham withdrew from the race in early January after signing a new deal with Mumbai City.

Pragnell wouldn’t confirm the identity of the preferred candidate, though admitted there is “a lot of speculation and ambitious names out there”.

He also wouldn’t confirm if Bazeley was now the coach in waiting, should the pursuit of the top quarry not come off, nor if the job would be re-advertised.

“The March window is a good opportunity for Darren and a whole lot of staff to see how things go,” said Pragnell. “We certainly haven’t given a steer that that would take place automatically. We have been really clear with Darren that the preferred candidate is in waiting and they remain the preferred candidate.”

But Pragnell conceded that if there were any positive results from the China series “that doesn’t harm [Bazeley’s] chances in any kind of way.”

It’s a tricky assignment for Bazeley, who has to prepare a squad on relatively short notice, though his existing strong relationships with the players will help. The China tour, revealed by the Herald last week, will also present an extra challenge, with the Asian nation bringing their under-23 team to play their New Zealand equivalents in concurrent matches, with the Oly-Whites overseen by Phoenix Academy director Paul Temple, though Bazeley will be heavily involved in the planning.

The series should be well received, with NZF confident of large crowds, following on from the impressive 34,985 attendance at the Socceroos’ match at Eden Park last September, while the large Chinese population across New Zealand will also boost the gate.

While the elongated search for Hay’s successor isn’t ideal, NZF deserves some credit for bringing the All Whites back, a key objective outlined last year. It will also be historic, the first time they have played two home matches against non-Oceania opposition in a single Fifa window since 2010.

All Whites v China

Game 1: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Thursday 23 March (7pm)

Game 2: Sky Stadium, Wellington, Sunday 26 March (4pm)