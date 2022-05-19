Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira retaliated after being accosted by an Everton fan after the game. Video / @JDNalton

Crystal Palace football club manager Patrick Vieira appeared to lash out at a fan following his side's dramatic loss against Everton at Goodison Park on Friday, as the issue of pitch invasions once again marred the conclusion of a game.

As home supporters flooded onto the pitch to celebrate their team securing Premier League safety, footage showed Vieira reacting after being goaded by a fan, first taking a swipe and then kicking him before being pulled away by others.

He could now face a Football Association investigation into the incident. "I've got nothing to say on that," said Vieira, when asked about the incident.

The flashpoint comes two days after Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was head-butted by a pitch invader after Nottingham Forest's Championship play-off win.

Robert Biggs, a 30-year-old Forest season-ticket holder was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment and given a 10-year Football Banning Order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Speaking after the Everton match about the Vieira incident and the wider issue of fans invading the pitch, Sky Sports pundit Dion Dublin said: "Having fans on the pitch is not the way forward, we have to stop letting fans on the pitch. You can't have players in fear of their lives if players are on the pitch. For any players or member of staff on the pitch, it's a scary place to be."

Everton manager Frank Lampard, however, believes pitch invasions should be allowed if there is no trouble.

"It was a special moment for the fans. Let them have their moment," he said. "Are we going to handcuff them to their seat? As long as they behave, it is not a problem. I felt for Patrick as I didn't get to see him. It was not easy, walking across 80 yards of fans."

Palace had gone two-nil ahead through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew but Everton staged a stunning comeback after half-time with Michael Keane pulling a goal back before Richarlison levelled.

With five minutes left, Dominic Calvert-Lewin then headed the winner which guaranteed Premier League survival for Everton, but also sparked the pitch invasion. Lampard, himself, rated the evening as up there with his Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

"It was an incredible night. This night goes right up there with the other moments in my career because of what it means from top to bottom at the club. That is special." he said.