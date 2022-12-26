Chris Wood was back on the scoresheet as Newcastle beat Leicester. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Wood played a starring role Newcastle’s return to the English Premier League stage after a six-week break, bagging the opening goal in the side’s 3-0 win over Leicester.

The Kiwi striker made no mistake when he found himself lining up a penalty just three minutes into the contest, sending the ball straight down the middle to open the scoring against his former team. Within 10 minutes, the Magpies had doubled that lead through Miguel Almiron, before Joelinton became the last of the side’s three forwards to get on the scoresheet with his 32nd-minute effort.

This season has been a resurgent one for Newcastle, who find themselves in title contention as they sit second on the ladder seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal - although Manchester City are yet to play this round and would overtake the Magpies again should they beat Leeds United on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Newcastle’s only defeat in 16 games in the Premier League this season was at Liverpool on the final day of August. This was its sixth league win in a row — Newcastle’s best run since 2012 — as Howe’s side proved that an outstanding first portion of the season was not a flash in the pan.

There is a long way to go and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies have the quality to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City, but with the January transfer window coming up Newcastle fans will be dreaming of at least a top-four finish for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal continued their winning ways at the top of the ladder, overcoming an early penalty to claim a 3-1 win over West Ham. Liverpool extended their winning streak to three with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa to close the gap between themselves and the league leaders to just four points.

Tottenham dropped points away to Brentford, and might count themselves lucky to have come away with one from their 2-2 draw after they found themselves trailing by two goals after 54 minutes.

Elsewhere, Wolves beat Everton 2-1, Fulham beat Crystal Palace 3-0, and Brighton beat Southampton 3-1.

- With AP












