Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Chris Wood calls for more investment from New Zealand Football into All Whites

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Chris Wood says NZ Football can't let a thriving All Whites team lose momentum. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood says NZ Football can't let a thriving All Whites team lose momentum. Photo / Photosport

Chris Wood can't wait to return to New Zealand again – but hopes that future visits will be under different circumstances.

The All Whites' striker flew out on Monday afternoon, back to English Premier League

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.