Football: China orders strict crackdown on tattoos, including complete ban for youngsters

Players like Zhang Linpeng will have a tough time removing or covering up their extensive tattoos. Photo / Getty

China has banned its footballers from displaying tattoos, ordering that they be removed in many cases or covered up.

In a move that would be totally bizarre almost anywhere else in the world, the General Administration of Sport (GAS) of China released a statement about "strengthening the management of football players". This involved the Chinese Football Association setting out disciplinary requirements for national team players".

An increasing number of star Chinese players including 32-year-old defender Zhang Linpeng, who has played over 80 matches for the national team, have tattoos. The Guardian reported that Zhang has previously been told to cover his tattoos while playing for China and the Guangzhou FC club.

The GAS statement said: "National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures" and "fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society".

"The national team and the under-23 team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, players must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

It further stated that teams from under-20 down were "strictly prohibited" from recruiting players with tattoos.

The statement said national teams should arrange "ideological and political education activities" that would "strengthen patriotic education". This would "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honour, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play."