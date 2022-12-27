Reece James was injured during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth. Photo / AP

After missing the World Cup because of a knee injury, Reece James sparked fears of a fresh setback when he limped off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

The England right back looked close to tears when substituted after 53 minutes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

“It’s really too soon, but it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said.

James was left out of England’s World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in October. And there are fears he has suffered a recurrence in his first competitive game back.

“He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed,” Potter said. “He’s been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.”

Potter said the plan was to have James play 60 minutes.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half ensured three points against Bournemouth for the London club. The result ended a three-game losing streak for Chelsea and left them eighth on the ladder.

Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games.

Potter was in need of a win with his team outside the top six at Christmas for only the second time in 22 seasons.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford led Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, scoring the side’s opening goal and his 10th of the season, before setting up Anthony Martial for the side’s second.

It continues his impressive form that has led to United manager Erik ten Hag predicting the forward can reach 20 goals for the season.

He has already doubled his total from last term when he managed only five in a campaign disrupted by issues over fitness and form.



