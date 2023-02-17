Bozhidar Kraev celebrates scoring against Western United. Photo / Getty

Bozhidar Kraev inspired the Wellington Phoenix to an impressive 3-0 win over Western United in Tasmania on Friday night.

The 25-year-old Bulgarian helped set up the first goal, scored the second and won a penalty for the third as the Phoenix snapped a three-game winless run and climbed to fifth on the A-League ladder.

Kraev gave an early taste of what was to come when he played a delightful through-ball which put Yan Sass in on goal inside the opening 10 minutes, but Western keeper Jamie Young made the save.

Sass made amends when he gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead, cutting onto his left foot and firing into the bottom corner from outside the area.

The Brazilian’s outstanding shot capped a sweeping length-of-the-field move started by Steven Ugarkovic in his own penalty area which involved Kraev twice in the build-up.

The second goal, around the hour mark, was all Kraev. He picked up the ball on halfway and drove into enemy territory; six touches later, he curled the ball into the top corner from outside the area for his seventh goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Kraev gave the Phoenix the chance to wrap up the match when he won a penalty, fouled by Tongo Doumbia.

Wellington had missed all four previous penalties this season, including Sass and Oskar Zawada in last Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Macarthur FC.

Zawada stepped up once again. Young got a hand to the ball but there was enough power in the Pole’s shot for him to celebrate his ninth goal of the season. Zawada and Kraev are third and fourth in the Golden Boot standings.

Western struggled to create much, their best chance of a 78th-minute consolation was foiled by an outstanding reflex save from Phoenix keeper Oli Sail to help secure a third clean sheet of the season.

In contrast, there was no shortage of chances for Wellington. There were two in injury time alone, with David Ball missing a header from in front and Young saving another one-on-one, this time from Zawada.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay was understandably pleased with his side’s all-round performance and the way they closed out the match.

Wellington had taken the lead in 13 previous games but won only five - their 20 dropped-points are the most in the A-League this season.

That included a 3-2 loss to Western at home in November, blowing a two-goal lead - the only time the defending champions have won from a losing position this season - but the Phoenix never looked threatened last night.

Wellington play the second-placed Mariners at Central Coast Stadium next Friday, the last of four straight matches across the Tasman in February.