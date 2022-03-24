Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to be awarded the 2028 European Championship – hours after Britain and Ireland formally submitted plans to bid for the tournament.

In an embarrassing gaffe on live television, the Prime Minister endorsed a suggestion for Euro 2028 to be staged in Ukraine in response to Russia's attempt to hijack the finals.

He did so hours after the football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic submitted a joint "expression of interest" to host the tournament – with the full support of his own Government.

The submission was followed by a shock one from the Russian Football Union (RFU), currently exiled from world football over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Asked whether the Euros should go to the latter nation instead, Johnson told Sky News: "The idea of Russia holding any kind of football tournament or any kind of cultural event right now is beyond satire. I can't believe that anybody would seriously consider their suggestion.

"And, yes, I think that the best thing possible would be for the entire Russian armed forces to retire forthwith from Ukraine and hand the tournament to them, of course."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo / AP

On Thursday, a message from Johnson's official Twitter account read: "The UK and Ireland bid for the UEFA Euro 2028 has this government's full backing.

"Our world-class stadiums and passionate fans stand ready to host one of the world's greatest sporting events. Let's bring football home."

Following Johnson's latest remarks, his official spokesperson said: "He was making a moral point that aggressors such as a Russia should not be given a platform on the international stage, never mind the prestige of hosting a world renowned sporting competition.

"This suggestion is a brazen and sorely misjudged intervention from Russia given their appalling actions in Ukraine. But clearly, we remain entirely committed to the UK and Ireland bid for Euro 2028, which retains the Government's support."

Uefa chiefs were on Thursday planning crisis talks before attempting to dismiss the RFU's expression of interest, which also included for the 2032 tournament.

Despite Russia's status as a sporting pariah, the nation was added to the list of those to submit one after the window for applications closed.

Uefa said it could "reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary, including in light of the declaration of interest expressed by the Russian Football Union for hosting the Uefa Euro".

Insiders said moves to turn down the bid were already in play as it remained "unthinkable" that Russia could still be in contention when the hosts for 2028 and 2032 were confirmed later in the spring.