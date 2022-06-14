The secret weapon of a last minute Socceroos inclusion will go down in history following Australia's incredible defeat of Peru. Photo / Twitter

The secret weapon of a last minute Socceroos inclusion will go down in history following Australia's incredible defeat of Peru. Photo / Twitter

An iconic Wiggles dance has proven once again to be the secret weapon of Andrew Redmayne, whose iconic jig has helped secure the Socceroos' place at the World Cup finals.

Redmayne saved Peru's sixth penalty after executing a lively Hot Potato dance across the goals, which eventuated in Australia claiming the match 5–4.

Having been brought in just moments before full time, replacing captain Maty Ryan, Redmayne's unique flare was a major defining moment for the team.

Unsurprisingly, the dance and subsequent win sent fans into a full-blown frenzy.

"You big bearded sexy Wiggle!!! F***ing get in!!!! Great call Arnie [coach Graham Arnold]," former professional footballer Daniel McBreen tweeted.

Redmayne's unorthodox approach also saw many name him an honorary "Grey Wiggle".

THE GREY WIGGLE #AUSvPER — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) June 13, 2022

Redmayne adopted a similar tactic during an A-League Grand Final 2019 in Perth, when his save in a dramatic penalty shootout saw his Sydney team claim victory over the locals at Optus Stadium.

Sydney won 4–1 in the shootout despite not scoring a single shot on target during 120 minutes of play.

He danced his way across the goal line to save two penalty kicks, one from Andy Keogh and another from Brendon Santalab.

Backing his trick up on the big stage this week has firmly cemented Redmayne's name in Australian sporting history.

Elsewhere, he has been named a "dancing hero", while some have suggested he would be a prime candidate for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Superb result for the Socceroos this morning beating Peru to qualify for the World Cup. Big effort by Andrew Redmayne to save that penalty. Also how about his goal mouth dancing! pic.twitter.com/ilJdMfe6hY — Patrick Clancy (@clancylowana) June 13, 2022