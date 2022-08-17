Auckland City FC captain Cam Howieson lifts the trophy. Photo / Photosport

Auckland City are on their way to yet another Fifa Club World Cup, after a 3-0 win over AS Venus in the Oceania Champions League final on Thursday.

The result means the Sandringham club will make their 10th appearance since 2006 at Fifa's showpiece club event, which is expected to be held next February in the United Arab Emirates.

The Sandringham club took control of the decider with two first-half goals against the Tahitian representatives, before an 85th minute Emiliano Tade strike sealed the victory.

Thursday's result represented Auckland City's first Oceania Champions League triumph since 2017, after semifinal exits in 2018 and 2019, before the tournament was shelved due to Covid.

They were deserved winners, with a 100 per cent record in the tournament, scoring 17 goals and conceding only one.

It also continues a remarkable season for Auckland City, who are unbeaten in the Northern League (with a draw against Hamilton Wanderers their only blemish) and will contest the Chatham Cup semifinal against Wellington Olympic on Sunday.

In difficult blustery conditions at Ngahue Reserve Auckland City took the lead in the 12th minute through a Cameron Howieson penalty.

The award was hotly disputed and didn't seem an obvious penalty, as defender Adam Mitchell was dragged down at a corner.

That led to a significant delay – as the AS Venus players disputed the call – but Howieson did well to maintain his composure and bury the spot kick into the bottom right hand corner.

The home side extended their lead in the 29th minute after a quick transition.

Ryan De Vries surged in the penalty area, before the ball broke to Gerard Garriga, who finished into an empty net.

They went close to a third on the hour mark – thwarted by double saves from the Tahitian goalkeeper – before Auckland custodian Conor Tracey produced a sharp stop of his own in the 73th minute.

Tade's goal provided an appropriate finale, as the Argentinean striker buried a neat half volley from six yards.



Auckland City FC 3 (Cameron Howieson penalty 12, Gerard Garriga 29, Emiliano Tade 85)

AS Venus 0

Halftime: 2-0