Auckland City are showing great form going into Wednesday's final. Photo / Photosport

On Wednesday afternoon, in the humble surroundings of Ngahue Reserve in Auckland's eastern Suburbs, two football teams will battle it out in a match worth $1 million.

Auckland City FC and Tahitian side AS Venus meet in the Oceania Champions League final (2pm), with the winner progressing to the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup.

That tournament, which is expected to be staged next February in the Middle East, probably in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, will also feature UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and CONCACAF champions the Seattle Sounders along with representatives from the other three Fifa confederations.

The format or location has yet to be confirmed, with the calendar more complicated than normal, with the Fifa World Cup being staged in November/December for the first time.

But whenever it happens, the chance to play on that stage is a massive carrot, alongside the prizemoney available at the seven team event (a minimum of $US500,000), which adds considerable gravitas to Wednesday's final.

"There has been a lot of hard work from the players, the staff and everyone at the club and hopefully we can create some history again," Auckland City assistant coach and former All White Ivan Vicelich told the Herald.

"It would be incredible for the club to be Oceania champions again but it can be a difficult competition to win."

Auckland City enjoyed a remarkable streak in the continental competition between 2011 and 2017, with seven consecutive triumphs (they have won nine overall), though each success was hard earned.

"Sometimes the impression is that it isn't but as an ex player, you know what it takes," said Vicelich.

Since 2017, there has been a comparative drought.

The Sandringham-based club were eliminated by Team Wellington in the semi-finals in 2018, then were tipped up by New Caledonia's AS Magenta at the same stage a year later, before the 2020 and 2021 competitions were shelved due to Covid.

This time they've had the advantage of playing on home soil, with the tournament held at OFC's new home of football at Ngahue Reserve.

It's made for easier logistics and less cost compared to being in a camp situation if they were playing in the Islands; though it also means their players, among them a school teacher, an electrician, a sales manager and a real estate agent, have had to juggle their jobs alongside the tournament, with five matches in 13 days, plus training commitments.

"It's been a busy time for them," said Vicelich.

Auckland City have good momentum heading into the decider.

They have yet to lose this year, a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Wanderers their only blemish in the Northern League, while they face Wellington Olympic in the semi final of the Chatham Cup on Sunday.

Auckland City head coach Albert Riera. Photo / Photosport

New coach Albert Riera has had a profound impact, getting the best out of a reshaped squad and evolving the style of play implemented by his former mentor Ramon Tribulietx at Kiwitea Street.

They had a 100 per cent record in group play (12 goals scored and only one conceded) before overcoming Solomon Islands champions' Central Coast 2-0 in their semi-final on Sunday.

AS Venus will provide a stern test.

They were impressive in their last-four win over 2019 Oceania champions Hienghene Sport (4-0) and also beat Central Coast 3-0 in group play.

Like their national team, they'll bring an imposing physical presence and are well organised and cohesive with and without the ball, though they are a comparatively young team and their lack of experience at this level could count against them.

"They have looked really good," said Vicelich. "Organised, strong and they have an experienced coach and staff. Both teams deserve to be there and really want to be champions."