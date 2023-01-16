Naomi Girma runs through drills with the US women's football team in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

She only won her first cap with the formidable US women’s football team last year, and now Naomi Girma is in New Zealand, six months out from a World Cup, determined to cement her spot in the champion side.

Girma grew up idolising some of the women who are now her teammates — today, she has to fight for her spot against them. She hopes to use this week’s friendly matches against the Football Ferns to state her case.

“When it comes down to it, we’re playing the game we love, we’re competing and I think just being able to separate those is really important when we’re in training sessions and games. The more you’re in the camp environment the more comfortable you feel, and the more you can express yourself when you play.

“It’s really hard to break in, there’s just so much talent ... I’m definitely proud to have broken in but I know it’s just the start,” said Girma. “There’s always that feeling you’re always proving yourself.”

Girma said being a World Cup year, “everyone is wanting to make the roster. Both as a player and the team, it’s a really big camp for us.”

The 22-year-old had a successful 2022 season, being honoured as the NWSL Rookie and Defender of the year.

“[The year] was crazy, it was definitely a whirlwind,” she said. “Starting my professional career and getting in with the national team were both huge goals of mine so I’m very happy with that.”

Girma admitted she absolutely “fan-girled” when she first entered the national squad.

“Playing with a lot of these players who I’ve looked up to, I was like ‘this is so cool’,” Girma laughed.

Girma plays with US star Alex Morgan at San Diego Wave FC, and said this relationship has eased her transition into the squad.

“Having her — she’s experienced, has done it all — just having her guiding me was really helpful.”

With the US national team being so dominant for so long, Girma entered a team with a powerful drive to win.

“I had that expectation as a fan when I was watching when I was younger and I have that expectation now that I’m on the team. It doesn’t change. It’s that standard of excellence and expectation that we are going to win.”

Naomi Girma will play against the Football Ferns in Wellington on Wednesday, and Auckland on Saturday. Both matches kick off at 4pm.



