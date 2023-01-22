The All Whites will play at home in two matches in March. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites have secured two home matches in March, with an old adversary set to come to New Zealand for the first time since 1990.

The Herald understands that New Zealand Football has agreed terms for two matches with China in the next Fifa international window, which falls between March 20-28.

The games will be staged in Auckland and Wellington, fulfilling NZF’s recent pledge to bring the team back every year, after a long drought between 2017 and 2022.

The series will also be the start of a new chapter — under the next All Whites’ coach — with Danny Hay’s successor expected to be appointed in the next two weeks.

It will be the first time the All Whites have played China since 2014, early in Anthony Hudson’s tenure, when a Chris Wood goal secured a 1-1 draw in Nanchang.

That match was notable as Wood’s first bow as captain, while Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Kosta Barbarouses, Bill Tuiloma and Michael Boxall also featured in the starting XI.

The upcoming games will continue a long history between the two teams, dating back to a three match series in New Zealand in 1975.

The most famous encounters centred around the 1982 World Cup qualifying campaign. After two tight contests in the group stages — a 0-0 draw in Beijing followed by a 1-0 win at Mt Smart — the teams met again in the unforgettable playoff game in Singapore, with the All Whites prevailing 2-1 to secure the last golden ticket to Espana 82′. Overall there have been 14 matches since 1975, with New Zealand recording six wins.

All Whites striker Chris Wood in action against China in 2014. Photo / Photosport

China reached the third round of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. They didn’t advance from a group that was headed by Saudi Arabia and Japan but managed draws against Australia, Oman and Saudi Arabia as well as beating Vietnam.

They are currently ranked 80th by Fifa, 25 places ahead of the All Whites (105). Most of their squad are drawn from the Chinese Super League.

Despite some issues, that 18-team competition has grown steadily since its formation in 2004 and the financial rewards available have attracted the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Paulinho and Carlos Tevez, while Guangzhou were champions of Asia in 2013 and 2015.

China achieved an historic qualification for the Fifa World Cup in 2002 but haven’t been close to returning to that stage since.

However, there has been a renewed push and emphasis around football in the country over the last few years, since the expansion of the men’s tournament to 48 places, which will see Asia allocated eight direct entries to the 2026 tournament, increased from four.

The matchup also makes sense for NZF. The massive Chinese community in Auckland should ensure a large expat following, while the game in Wellington could also draw thousands of locally based Chinese keen to support their team, which will mean healthy gate sales and a great spectacle.

It will also be beneficial on other levels, as NZF tries to build a broader base of formal and informal support among the relevant government departments and funding providers.

Football is one of the few sports — along with basketball — where New Zealand can engage properly with the world’s most populous nation, with such contests in rugby, cricket or netball not feasible.

They should also be competitive games, as the last three matches (all in China) ended in 1-1 draws.

All Whites v China

First match: July 20, 1975, Auckland - 2-1

Last match: November 14, 2014, Nanchang - 1-1

Overall All Whites record: Played 14, won 6, drawn 5, lost 3