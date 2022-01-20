The All Whites face Jordan and Uzbekistan ahead of the OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying tournament. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites have named their squad for the upcoming fixtures against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The 23-man squad sees the return of players from the A-League Men with Wellington Phoenix's Clayton Lewis and Tim Payne now available for selection.

The side also sees forward Logan Rogerson recalled for the first time since 2016 following a successful return to European football with Finland's FC Haka.

The All Whites will be looking to continue the good form which saw them win three games from three (against Curaçao, Bahrain and The Gambia) after their return from international hiatus in October 2021 due to not being able to play because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coach Danny Hay is looking forward to getting the side back together as they build towards the OFC Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament in March.

"It was important to play games in this window so we can build on what we did at the end of last year and continue to develop as a team.

"Knowing some of the difficulties the OFC Fifa World Cup qualifying tournament presents it was important for us to bring in some new faces. It's great that we can now select from the A-League Men, as well as give opportunities to players in Europe who have had good seasons and just missed out in the spring.

"Both Jordan and Uzbekistan are going to be challenging but this is what we need to develop, especially when you consider the number of young players we have in the squad. We need to continue to test ourselves in games like this on a regular basis as we start what could be a big year for the team."

The All Whites face Jordan at on Saturday, 29 January at New York University Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Uzbekistan at on Wednesday, 2 February at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, with both games kicking off at 4am.

All Whites squad:

Stefan Marinovic (27 Caps) Hapoel Nof HaGalil, Israel

Jamie Searle (0 Caps) Swansea City, Wales

Michael Woud (3 Caps) Kyoto Sanga, Japan

Michael Boxall (36 Caps) Minnesota United, USA

Nikko Boxall (3 Caps) San Diego Loyal SC, USA

Francis de Vries (1 Cap) IFK Värnamo, Sweden

Kelvin Kalua (3 Caps) Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

Tim Payne (20 Caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Nando Pijnaker (4 Caps) Rio Ave FC, Portugal

Winston Reid (26 Caps) Unattached

Tommy Smith (41 Caps) Colchester United, England

Bill Tuiloma (27 Caps) Portland Timbers, USA

Dalton Wilkins (0 Caps) Kolding IF, Denmark

Joe Bell (5 Caps) Viking FK, Norway

Clayton Lewis (15 Caps) Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Sarpreet Singh (8 Caps) SSV Jahn Regensburg (loan from FC Bayern Münich), Germany

Marko Stamenic (3 Caps) FC Copenhagen, Denmark

Joseph Champness (2 Caps) Giresunspor, Turkey

Andre de Jong (6 Caps) AmaZulu FC, South Africa

Elijah Just (5 Caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark

Callum McCowatt (4 Caps) FC Helsingør, Denmark

Logan Rogerson (3 Caps) FC Haka, Finland

Chris Wood (60 Caps) Newcastle United, England