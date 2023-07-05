Sarpreet Singh in action for Bayern Munich. Photo / Photosport

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh has left German champions Bayern Munich after struggling with injuries and a lack of game time.

Singh, one of New Zealand’s most talented footballers in recent years, will join German second-tier club Hansa Rostock after signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

After impressing at the Wellington Phoenix, the 24-year-old midfielder joined Bayern – one of the biggest clubs in world football – in 2019 for a record fee for the A-League club.

Singh has made two appearances for the Bayern first team and played 38 games for Bayern’s second team, which plays in the third division. He was the first Kiwi to play in the Bundesliga since All Whites legend Wynton Rufer, who previously played for Werder Bremen.

Over the past three seasons, Singh has been loaned to German second-tier clubs 1. FC Nurnberg and Jahn Regensburg – where he’s made a combined 50 appearances and scored seven goals – but recent injuries have limited his minutes at club and international level.

He hasn’t played for the All Whites since January last year because of a problematic groin injury.

Singh said he is excited for the new challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter in my career and to playing for the traditional club and in this fantastic stadium,” he said.

“So far I’ve only had the experience of playing against Hansa, so I can’t wait to play for Hansa.”

Hansa sporting director Kristian Walter added: “In Sarpreet Singh we have signed a technically very experienced player who feels at home in the centre of attack and who will give us new impetus with his game intelligence.

“He has already proven his quality in the second division and will give our game even more variety.”