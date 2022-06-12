All Whites midfielder Matt Garbett turned heads in the loss to Peru. Photo / Getty

All Whites midfielder Matt Garbett admits the interest from big English clubs is flattering – but for now he is only focused on the blockbuster clash with Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Garbett has been on the radar for some time, after producing impressive displays for the All Whites and at the Olympics, but his stock rose with his superb performance against Peru in Barcelona last Monday.

That has led to reported interest from three Premier League clubs – believed to be Everton, Leicester and Wolverhampton - as well as six-time Europa League champions Sevilla.

It's head-turning stuff, but Garbett will delay any conversations about his club future until after the Intercontinental playoff.

"It's nice to get this sort of interest from Premier league clubs," Garbett told the Herald. "At the moment I haven't thought about it too much, I'm leaving it more to my agents."

Garbett has received a message from his agent saying there is "definite interest", but all parties want him to focus on the next 72 hours and the most important match for the All Whites in years.

Beyond that Garbett is unsure where his future lies. He is content at Torino, after signing a three-year deal in August, and has made the wider matchday squad twice.

"I'm not sure - who knows?" Garbett said of his prospects. "Definitely a lot changes if we qualify for a World Cup. I really enjoyed my time in Italy and wouldn't mind staying there even longer but it will depend on the scenario."

If there was a concrete offer – or two – Garbett would have a lot to weigh up. Beyond the prestige and financial considerations, the opportunity for regular football is imperative, especially at his age and stage, and he would need to be confident of an obvious path ahead given the large, competitive squads favoured by Premier League teams.

He will also need to link with a coach open to young players, which is not always the case given the high stakes involved.

First though comes Wednesday's playoff.

Garbett's defensive energy and attacking prowess make him vital to the game plan, especially down the left channels, if New Zealand are to have any chance against the experienced Costa Rica.

"It's nerve-wracking but also exciting," said Garbett, who has nine international caps. "These are the games you play for."

Garbett was the first player to arrive in All Whites camp on May 24, even before coaches Danny Hay and Darren Bazeley, and said it had been a long stint after an eventful season. But he has maintained a strong focus throughout.

"At the start Danny said, 'Give me a reason that I can't leave you out of the starting line-up'," said Garbett. "Every day I've been fighting to get that spot."

Like most of the All Whites squad, he is quietly confident of an upset.

"We have a really good chance. We are not going in as underdogs, trying to get a goal and hold on, we are going in to win."

Garbett had the match of his life against Peru - albeit in less-pressured circumstances - and hopes he can again find himself in the zone.

"It all comes from the first touch - your confidence just boosts," said Garbett. "A good first touch, a good first pass, you start to get into the rhythm of the game and then you start to have fun. When you are having fun you are not really thinking about it, you are in the moment."