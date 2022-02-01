New Zealand players at the end of their international friendly match against Jordan. Photosport

The All Whites' international football friendly with Uzbekistan this morning was cancelled hours before kickoff.

The match was scheduled for 4am NZT in Dubai, but was called off due to a number of positive Covid-19 test results in the New Zealand camp.

Those cases are now isolating from the rest of the squad.

New Zealand Football boss Andrew Pragnell says they've made the only decision possible in the circumstances.

The All Whites last played in Abu Dhabi five days ago, losing to Jordan.