All Whites interim coach Darren Bazeley. Photo / Photosport

All Whites interim head coach Darren Bazeley isn’t looking too far ahead - and no one would blame him for that stance.

He has been placed in an awkward situation, after negotiations with New Zealand Football’s preferred candidate broke down in late January.

Bazeley, who had been an assistant to Danny Hay and Anthony Hudson, had made the final shortlist, before being asked to take the reins for this series to help NZF out of a bind.

He’s still seen as a contender for the permanent role but the process remains unclear.

NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell told the Herald last week that “a number of candidates” were still in the mix and they had continued to receive CVs.

The uncertainty isn’t ideal but Bazeley takes a glass-half-full approach.

“I don’t look too far ahead,” said Bazeley. “We’ve got a job to do. To make sure that this is as positive an experience as it can be for the players. And let’s put on a couple of great performances in these two games.”

It has been an unusual few months for Bazeley - who is also juggling his national under-20 head coach role - but Bazeley is measured.

“I’ve never felt that I was out of the equation,” said Bazeley. “I’ve never been told I was. I’ve been kept informed of the process all the way along. Andrew [Pragnell] and New Zealand Football told me there was a preferred candidate that they were speaking to. And he’s always said, ‘we’ll just go through that process and keep talking’.

“I’m fortunate and proud to be given the opportunity to be in the shoes. I’ve got a great opportunity to put my best foot forward in how this camp and these performances go. And no doubt there’ll be conversations after the tour.”

Darren Bazeley speaks to Kosta Barbarouses. Photo / Photosport

It could be a crucial audition for Bazeley but he isn’t anxious or nervous, with an overriding emotion of excitement.

“It’s a great position to be in whether there’s uncertainty or not,” said Bazeley. “It’s something that I’ve done for a long time, as in working with the All Whites preparing for a tour. Yes, it is slightly different being in this position, but I’m enjoying it and I don’t necessarily feel the pressure. And when the All Whites come together, it’s not about me. It’s about the players. It’s about making sure that the environment is the right environment for them, that they’re organised and it’s professional and all the players know their roles and responsibilities.”

Bazeley brings continuity, having worked with generations of players at this level through his assistant and national age group roles.

He has already made some strong choices with his coaching team, with Simon Elliott and Glen Moss brought into the fold.

Both are highly respected and Elliott, who is the third most capped All White in history, has a lot to offer, whether in training, on game day or generally around the environment.

“It was only a matter of time before both of them were involved and they’re going to add great value for us,” said Bazeley.

Bazeley’s first squad has plenty of experience, with 16 players who were involved in last September’s Australia series.

Sarpreet Singh and Ryan Thomas aren’t yet ready for an international window, as they re-establish themselves at club level after long-term injuries, but could be selected in June.

Bazeley was comfortable with Ben Waine and Bill Tuiloma also staying at their new clubs, who have matches during the window.

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis, who has been out since January with a knee injury, will be given plenty of time to prove his fitness while Bazeley said Alex Rufer, Max Mata and potential debutant Callan Elliot had earned their call-ups through consistent form.

The All Whites face China on March 23 (7pm) at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland and on March 26 (4pm) at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

All Whites team

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Eli Just, Clayton Lewis, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood