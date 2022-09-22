Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: All Whites hope Australia series is a chance to move on from Fifa World Cup qualifying heartbreak

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay believes the upcoming series with Australia is a chance to "bury the demons" of the traumatic intercontinental playoff defeat to Costa Rica in June.

The pain of that night, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.