Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: All Whites excited for 'extremely tough' Fifa World Cup playoff against Costa Rica

4 minutes to read
Marko Stamenic in action during the New Zealand All Whites v Solomon Islands OFC World Cup Qualifiers Final game at Grand Hamad Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Marko Stamenic in action during the New Zealand All Whites v Solomon Islands OFC World Cup Qualifiers Final game at Grand Hamad Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The All Whites can dare to dream about another Fifa World Cup appearance ahead of their momentous playoff with Costa Rica in June.

New Zealand booked their passage to the intercontinental contest after a convincing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.