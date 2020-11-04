Football: All Whites defender Sam Brotherton keen on Wellington Phoenix move

New Zealand player Sam Brotherton in action during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Photo / Dean Purcell

All Whites defender Sam Brotherton is open to a return to New Zealand, with the Wellington Phoenix an option for the unattached centre back.

The 24-year-old has parted ways with North Carolina, following two years at the US second-tier club. As he begins the search for a new team, Brotherton told the Herald the Phoenix are on his radar.

"It's something I'm interested in," he said.

"As a New Zealand footballer, there are challenges in being an international player in certain leagues around the world, so you have to consider that option.

"I've kept half an eye on (the Phoenix), knowing a few of the guys from my under-20s age group who are playing there now and doing well.

"It's something I'd be interested in if there was a door there," he said.

Brotherton joined North Carolina in 2019 and made 44 first-team appearances across two seasons at the USL club. He spent the previous two years at English side Sunderland, playing in the under-23s.

"The USL is a market I've played in for the last two years, and I'm familiar with," said Brotherton.

"It's somewhere I feel I have a decent reputation. I think over the past two years I've proven myself as a good player in this league.

"I enjoy playing and living in the US, so it's definitely an option to move to another club here, but I'll also explore other options around the world, evaluate, and see where hopefully I can find a good fit.

"It's about finding the right environment where there's a good level, so I'm going to be challenged but also play consistently. I'm open to all opportunities," he said.

Brotherton grew up in Auckland, playing his junior football at Forrest Hill Milford and attending Westlake Boys High School. He played for Western Springs, Central United and the Auckland City youth side before heading offshore.

Brotherton was part of the New Zealand team that made the knockout rounds at the 2015 under-20 World Cup played on home soil, scoring his first international goal against Myanmar in Wellington. Later that year he made his full All Whites debut and was an ever-present as New Zealand won the OFC Nations Cup in 2016.

The most recent of his dozen caps came in a four-team tournament in India in 2018.

"It's still a huge motivation of mine," Brotherton said of his international aspirations.

"When you look at 2026 and the way (automatic World Cup) qualification is working, I'd like to think I'd still be involved in the game and be at a good age.

"It's something I definitely have on my horizon and keeps the fire burning inside."