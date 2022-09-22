Liberato Cacace in action during the All Whites' World Cup qualification playoff against Costa Rica. Photo / Photosport

All Whites fullback Liberato Cacace is prepared to "bide his time" on the bench in Serie A, confident he will be more than ready when the time comes.

Not so long ago it was a pipe dream to imagine a Kiwi in the top tier of Italian football, but Cacace changed all that nine months ago with his whirlwind breakthrough at Empoli FC.

After arriving on the last day of the January transfer window, Cacace stepped up almost straight away.

His debut came a week later at Bologna and he had featured in 10 games by the end of the season; heavyweights Juventus, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Napoli were among the opposition.

This campaign has been more of a slow burn, with one appearance in the first seven games of the season.

"Actually, it's not too bad," Cacace told the Herald. "Obviously it can be better with playing more minutes but I am just happy to bide my time, train hard every day and once the coach calls me I'll be ready."

Cacace doesn't lack ambition and has been driven to achieve big goals all his life, but the 21-year-old is pragmatic.

The other left-sided defender in Empoli's first team squad is Italian Under-21 international Fabiano Parisi, who already has 32 Serie A appearances behind him and has been in the Italian professional system since 2018.

"I'd always want to put my hand up and play but you just have to accept that there are some players in the position that are doing really well," said Cacace.

"I've got a lot of respect for the player who is in my position as well. I just work hard every day to hopefully get as many minutes as I can."

The current spell away from the starting spotlight could be a blessing in disguise, as it is easy to take Cacace's remarkable progress for granted.

Just over two years ago he was still at the Wellington Phoenix, before sharp progress at Sint Truiden in Belgium, where he played 51 matches in 17 months, was followed by his head-turning move to Serie A.

Liberato Cacace joined Empoli FC in Italy's Serie A competition earlier this year. Photo / AP

As a consequence, there has been so much to take in – from tactics and technique to language, lifestyle and culture.

"I can learn every day; I'm still learning every time," said Cacace. "It was a big step but I think I am ready for the league I am in. It was a big jump from Belgium but I have made that jump look pretty good and once the coach calls on me, I'll be ready. In my opinion, I don't look out of place in the league."

Since making his All Whites debut as a 17-year-old in June 2018, Cacace has become one of the most important players in the squad with his pace, presence, composure and tireless work rate.

He will enjoy another career milestone on Sunday at Eden Park, with his first All Whites match in New Zealand, after 10 previous games in Mumbai, Dublin, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Barcelona and Doha.

"It's a big moment for me – and the whole squad," said Cacace. "There is a lot of us that haven't played at home."

Of the current 24-man squad, only nine have worn the silver fern at home.

Cacace is also part of a generation that has mostly played in empty venues – due to various factors – since the Danny Hay era started in 2019.

"We didn't really have a lot of fans to play in front of", said Cacace. "We will be able to show them where we sit in the world".

Facing the Socceroos adds an extra edge, especially as Graham Arnold's men prevailed on penalties in their Fifa World Cup qualifier in Doha, before New Zealand suffered the heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica the following night.

"It does still hurt, that loss," said Cacace. "Knowing we are coming up against Australia, who actually are in the World Cup, we need to put it all out there and show the nation that we are still ticking along and putting a good step forward for the next World Cup."

Trying to ensure the best possible send-off for retiring captain Winston Reid adds another layer of spice to Sunday's contest.

Reid has been a "big influence", on and off the pitch, with invaluable advice, support and mentoring for a mostly green squad.

"We are a young team and he is always there to help us," said Cacace. "The fact that it is his last game is even more of a motivation to do it for him and make his last game a special one."