Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Football have confirmed a blockbuster match for the All Whites ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica on June 14.

The All Whites will face Peru in early June in a high profile international in Barcelona.

The match will be staged at the 40,000 capacity RCDE stadium, the home of La Liga team Espanyol.



As first reported by the Herald three weeks ago, New Zealand Football were seeking a rematch with the Andean nation, seen as the best possible preparation ahead of the massive Costa Rica encounter.

The stars aligned, with Peru looking for opposition with a similar style to Australia, who they are likely to face in their own intercontinental playoff on June 13.

On Friday NZF confirmed the All Whites will face La Blanquirroja in Barcelona, on 5 June at 5:30pm local time (Monday 6 June 3:30am NZ).

That match will be followed by a behind-closed-doors game against another national team, set to be played on June 9 in Qatar, ahead of the Costa Rica match five days later.

"These two fixtures are exactly the type of games we need to be playing ahead of the Intercontinental playoff," said All Whites coach Danny Hay.

"Peru are a top side, ranked number 22 in the world, but we need these kinds of challenges if we want to compete at this level. With them playing in the other Intercontinental playoff, against either Australia or UAE, they are the perfect side to be facing.

"It is also really good we have a warm-up game in Doha, so we have the opportunity to get used to the conditions.

"Now we need to put everything we have been working on into action. We want to do everything we can to get the team ready for the game against Costa Rica and ultimately qualify for the FIFA World Cup."

A match against Peru is seen as the best possible preparation ahead of the massive Costa Rica encounter. Photo / Photosport

NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell said putting together the best possible build up was vital.

"We have put a lot of thought into how to best prepare the team and feel these games represent two good and challenging fixtures," said Pragnell.

"The team are one game away from returning to the World Cup for only the third time. We want to give them the best possible chance to do so."

Unlike all of the other All Whites matches since last October, the Peru game will be open to fans, with ticket information to be announced shortly.

Upcoming All Whites fixtures

New Zealand v Peru, Monday 6 June, 3:30am NZT

New Zealand v TBA, Thursday 9 June - Time TBC

New Zealand v Costa Rica – 2022 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental playoff, Tuesday 14 June - Time TBC