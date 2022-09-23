The All Whites will be looking for revenge against Australia at Eden park on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay admits his players will need to find a more clinical edge in their rematch against Australia on Sunday at Eden Park.

The growing pains continued for this New Zealand team at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night, as they produced some eye-catching football – sparkling with their pass and move – but couldn't find an end product.

That consigned them to a frustrating 1-0 defeat, with the game settled by a 32nd minute belter by Socceroos winger Awer Mabil, after the visitors were dispossessed on halfway.

In some ways this game was a facsimile of the Costa Rica match in June – as the All Whites' positive play went ultimately unrewarded – though it was a much closer contest.

Hay cut a dejected figure post-match, proud of the performance but frustrated by another 'what might have been' result.

"It's disappointing after the Costa Rican result, where I thought we were very good, outstanding, and then to lose again where we've dominated for large periods and played some good football," said Hay. "But this is part of our evolution. We've got to become far more clinical in the attacking third. And that's something we're working on and developing, that's going to happen over time."

The All Whites managed 12 shots, with four on target.

Andre de Jong had the best opportunity – prodding wide after beating his marker to a Chris Wood flick-on in the 10th minute, but there were numerous other promising moments.

However, shots were too straight, crosses were too shallow or final passes just missed their target and were countered by some impressive last-ditch Australian defending in what was the first transtasman clash since 2011.

The All Whites ability to engineer space was bewitching at times, with Elijah Just particularly prominent and Liberato Cacace and Matt Garbett constant threats. Some patterns were delightful, without the final flourish.

"It was a highly competitive match and probably could have gone both ways," said Hay. "And when you've got Guus Hiddink saying you deserve at least a draw, it probably says a lot."

Elijah Just (L) was an impressive presence in the All Whites midfield against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Australia also had opportunities in an open contest – with Jackson Irvine stabbing wide from eight yards, when it looked easier to score – and Matt Leckie finding the post, via the fingertips of All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail.

Their goal came from a New Zealand error. Joe Bell tried to turn on an under-hit Michael Boxall pass and was dispossessed, with Irvine releasing Mabil.

The Cadiz winger turned a retreating Bell inside out, before finding the corner from 20 metres with a savage strike.

Hay said the manner of the concession hurt, but was part of the journey towards a more possession-based game.

"We'll continue to encourage the players to try and show courage and develop a style of football that represents this group," said Hay. "Things like that are going to happen. Joe lost the ball and obviously we got punished for it [but] some of the football was outstanding."

For Sail, it was a sweet and sour feeling.

"With the courage to build up from the back, show courage on the ball in tight spaces probably if we're looking at it, box to box, we were the better team," said Sail. "But at the end of the day football is decided at both ends and they were just more clinical."

Captain Winston Reid wasn't used, as Hay didn't want to risk him ahead of his farewell match on Sunday.

"He's been such an integral part of the national team over such a long period and he's one of those iconic players," said Hay. "So we obviously wanted to make sure he was going to be at his best."

Bill Tuiloma, Marko Stamenic and Alex Greive are also likely to start on Sunday, after being second half substitutes in Brisbane, as the squad looks to peak for a rare home match.

"It's going to be awesome to get the team back home," said Hay. "The chance to show the Kiwi fans this new brand of football; they've never seen an All Whites team try and play like this. And it'd be nice if we could actually end up on the right side of the score ledger."

Australia 1 (Awer Mabil 32)

All Whites 0