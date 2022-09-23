Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: All Whites coach Danny Hay laments another missed opportunity after defeat to Australia

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The All Whites will be looking for revenge against Australia at Eden park on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

The All Whites will be looking for revenge against Australia at Eden park on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

All Whites coach Danny Hay admits his players will need to find a more clinical edge in their rematch against Australia on Sunday at Eden Park.

The growing pains continued for this New Zealand team

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.