Football: All Whites' 2010 Fifa World Cup hero Rory Fallon to join Wellington Phoenix in coaching role

Rory Fallon celebrating his famous goal against Bahrain. Photo / Photosport

Rory Fallon, who scored the $10 million goal that sent the All Whites to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, is returning to Wellington to help the next generation of New Zealand footballers.

Fallon has been appointed as the Wellington Phoenix academy's head of youth development and will also coach the academy's under-19 men.

The former striker has worked in academies at Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City since retiring from playing in November 2017.

He has also worked alongside All Whites coach Danny Hay and will continue his role as one of Hay's assistants.

Fallon is thrilled to finally return to New Zealand, having left the country as a 16-year-old in 1999 to pursue a footballing career in England.

"I've been away for so long. It'll be nice to get back home," said Fallon.

"I've only seen my mum and dad a handful of times over those 22 years. It'll be nice to be able to drive or fly to them and they're an hour away, not 24 hours away.

"I love Wellington. As soon as that Bahrain game (World Cup qualifier in 2009) happened, every time I go there my heart fills up. It holds a special place in my heart."

Fallon also has a passion for youth development.

"I feel like I can give so much to these young players; the experiences, the stories and the things I've gone through," said Fallon

"I feel like I can really help them kick on to another level.

"I have the chance to help these young players achieve what I have and even better and I get a buzz out of that."

Fallon will start his new role early next year, when Ruben Parker will also join the academy as head of goalkeeping.

Parker is the goalkeeper coach for the New Zealand U17 men's team and will continue in that role with NZF.

Phoenix academy technical director Paul Temple says the appointments show the strong relationship between the Phoenix and NZF.

"Over the past few years, the academy's growth has been reflected with the quality of people working in the organisation," said Temple. "We want to be setting the standard for youth development so bringing in the best people is a critical part of it.

"Rory has already started his coaching journey after a great career but wants to keep learning and improving.

"He's a great fit for us and his experience as a professional player, All White and current national team coach will be fantastic for our young players."