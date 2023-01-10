A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by teammates after fans stormed the pitch during the A-League match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory. Photo / Getty Images

Football Australia has fined Melbourne Victory a record $550,000 ($564,000) for bringing the game into disrepute following the riotous scenes when fans stormed the pitch during the derby with Melbourne City last December.

The financial sanctions are made up of $450,000 ($488,000) in fines and damages and $100,000 ($108,000) in lost revenue due to the sporting sanctions imposed.

Victory fans invaded the pitch after City goalkeeper Tom Glover threw a flare that had landed in his penalty area back towards them. He was then hit in the head with a bucket thrown by a fan, who was one of 17 supporters subsequently banned, some for life.

Fans invade the pitch. Photo / Getty Images

Along with the financial penalty, the FFA also declared that only seating for registered club members will be allowed at the Victory’s home games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and finals series.

Also, no specifically allocated club supporter seating at the club’s away games will be provided for the remainder of the season and 2022-23.

The Victory have also been handed a suspended 10-point deduction that may be triggered for “each instance of serious supporter misconduct during this season and the next three seasons”.

“Football Australia has found that the Melbourne Victory Football Club, through the inexcusable conduct of many individuals who entered the field of play from the Melbourne Victory Active Supporters section at the Melbourne derby on 17 December, 2022, has committed a serious breach of our rules and regulations,” FFA boss James Johnson said.

“The sanctions we have issued against Melbourne Victory are the heaviest in the A-League era. These sanctions are reflective of our desire to remove this behaviour and those that perpetuate it from our game. They also form part of a broader response to this incident which has seen 17 bans issued against individuals to date, including three lifetime bans, and preliminary sanctions against Melbourne Victory.

“The field of play is sacred and the safety of our players and match officials is paramount. Those individuals that illegally entered the field of play, caused damage and verbally and physically assaulted players and officials crossed the line. We have worked closely with Victoria Police to identify these individuals and will continue to do so to ensure those that display anti-social and criminal behaviour at football events are not involved in our game in any way.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover is struck in the face by a metal bucket thrown at him from Melbourne Victory supporters who stormed the pitch at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne. Photo / Sky Sport

“I can sympathise with the vast majority of fans and the broader football community who were sickened and hurt by the actions of those individuals.

“The sanctions imposed on Melbourne Victory are a necessary step to ensure we create an environment where we place football first and our community can enjoy matches.”

The match, which was abandoned after 22 minutes, will be replayed in April 2023 from the 22nd minute, with the 1-0 scoreline in City’s favour standing.

The Victory have seven business days to appeal Football Australia’s determination, should the club elect to do so.