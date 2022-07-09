Kiwi racing legend Shane van Gisbergen shows NZ Herald Focus’ Chereé Kinnear how it’s done on the Townsville Street Circuit in Queensland. Video / NZ Herald

Watch the full hot lap and interview above

Ever wondered what it's like to be in a Supercar with Kiwi racing legend Shane van Gisbergen behind the wheel? Well, it's fast.



Within seconds of hopping in the car, I start to break out into a sweat as the 40ish-degree heat hits me.

The butterflies in my stomach begin to flutter as the car roars to life. The deep rumble of its V8 engine vibrates my entire body.

"I'm getting a bit nervous now," I joke to Shane next to me. "How fast are we going to go?"

"Ah this track is one of our slowest," he says sarcastically. "Maybe 240-250km/h."

We begin rolling forward out of the pits and toward the track. Shane hits the accelerator and before I get the chance to register, I'm jolted back into my seat.

Suddenly, we're flying around the Reid Park Street Circuit and everything turns to a blur.



We're going pretty fast.



And now somehow even faster?



Way too fast for comfort.



Corner!



Are we going to slow down? Because I'm pretty sure at this speed, we're not going to make it. Then again, remember that a two-time Supercars champion is steering this thing.



Ok, we made it….. and now we're speeding up again!

I blink, and we've done another lap around the circuit. Then, before I know it we're pulling back into the pits.

I step out of the car, taking a second to find my balance, and begin to process everything that just happened.

It was insane and scary, but an experience unmatched by any other.

And yes, it was fast.