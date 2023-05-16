Voyager 2022 media awards
Flooding, rising river raise concerns over F1 race in Imola

Cars are submerged in a flooded road, in Faenza, Italy. Photo / AP

Flooding and a rising river next to the track have raised concerns over the running of this weekend’s Formula One Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

After torrential rains, parking and other areas for the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit are flooded and the press room was evacuated, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported Tuesday.

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week, with practice due to start Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Teams had already started setting up their garages.

The Santerno River runs right next to the track.

A spokesman for the circuit did not immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

