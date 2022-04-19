Lisa Mather of the Stars and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan of the Stars celebrate their win. Photosport

Olivia Cook runs through the big talking points from round four of the ANZ Premiership.

1. Stars beginning to find their feet after decisive victory over Tactix in only their third outing this season

After being unable to front a team for their last two scheduled outings, the Mainland Tactix's return to the court in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon was a less than ideal homecoming. While the effects of the Omicron outbreak has limited their opponents the Northern Stars to only three appearances thus far this season, the lack of game time proved no obstacle to the Auckland side, who came away with a 63-51.

Playing in only her second game of the season, Stars midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan put on an energetic MVP-winning performance to help stretch her team to a five goal lead come half time. The Tactix, lacking the speed and leadership of captain Kimiora Poi in the centre bib, continued to fade in the second half and never managed to achieve a sense of flow throughout the court.

The Tactix will be looking for redemption when they take on the Stars again on Wednesday in a rescheduled round 4 match.

2. Southern Steel show what they are made of with a 64-59 win over the Mystics

After a crushing 20 goal loss against the Mystics in round 2, one would have been forgiven for thinking that the death knell had already been rung on the Steel's season. But as they have proved time and time again, the Steel are made of far sterner stuff, particularly when spurred on by a raucous Southland crowd. Riding the wave of momentum bought on by their come-from-behind extra time win against the Central Pulse last week, the Steel clinched victory in similar fashion on Sunday evening.

After a rocky start that saw them trailing by seven goals early in the first quarter, a whole-team effort helped them to win the remaining three quarters. The usually consistent Grace Nweke missed an uncharacteristic nine shots on goal for the Mystics, whereas Steel shooters George Fisher and Saviour Tui both finished with over 90% of their shots making it through the net.

Despite the loss, the Mystics still find themselves atop the table as we hit the halfway point of the season, although the Steel are hot on their heels only two points behind after two consecutive wins.

3. Pulse defensive duo help their side to convincing victory over Magic

A stellar performance from the Central Pulse defensive duo of Kelly Jury and Kristiana Manu'a have guided their side to a very compelling 52-39 win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Rotorua on Monday night. Despite the eventual winning margin, it was a static start for both sides with the Pulse taking three minutes to finally net the first goal of the game. The quarter one scoreline of 12-9 is the lowest first quarter score all season.

While it was a game of fits and starts on all accounts, the Magic only managed to convert 52% of their centre passes, their efforts obstructed by the long limbs of goal keep Kelly Jury who took home the MVP award for her performance. Four held balls by the Waikato side, as well as a number of misplaced passes did nothing to help their cause and ensured they never held the lead throughout the sixty minutes.

The Pulse's win makes them three from three against the Magic this season, and the two sides won't come up against each other again unless they both make the playoffs.

4. Saunders notches up 150th game for the Steel

Southern Steel captain Shannon Saunders has celebrated her 150th national league match for the Invercargill side in dream fashion with their five goal win over the Northern Mystics. Saunders becomes only the third Kiwi player to notch up 150 games for the same club, and if her performance on Sunday evening is anything to go by, she's showing no signs of slowing down.

Picking up the MVP award for her role in Sunday's victory, Saunders put in an impressive 45 feeds to her shooters and took the highest number of centre pass receives all night with 24. A player who has had immense success at both the domestic and international level, Saunders is a stalwart in both the wing attack and centre positions and will be looking to help the Steel ride the momentum of Sunday's impressive win.

5. Silver Ferns watch

With all six teams taking the court this week - the first time since round three - a clearer picture is emerging of those putting their hands up for the coveted Silver Ferns shooting positions.

Though only halfway through the season, Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn is sitting near the top of the league with a shooting accuracy of 94 per cent. Although already in her fifth season for the Pulse, Dunn has been somewhat of a revelation this season and is playing her part in a formidable duo with goal attack Tiana Metuarau, who is no doubt on the hunt for her own black dress.

Up North, shooters Grace Nweke and Maia Wilson are seemingly rational picks come Commonwealth Games selection time. Nweke's height is a constant target for feeders in the circle, and the ability to score quickly is often the difference between winning and losing come crunch time at the Games. While she lacks the experience of other shooting choices, pairing her with a goal attack such as Metuarau or former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, could make for a formidable Kiwi shooting circle.