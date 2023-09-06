Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Five reasons why Just Stop Oil should disrupt the All Blacks and Rugby World Cup

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Kris Shannon runs through five reasons why Just Stop Oil should disrupt the Rugby World Cup.

1. They have it coming

There will be something missing when the All Blacks run

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport