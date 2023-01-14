Five for the future: Rising Kiwi motorsport stars to watch

Liam Lawson. Photo / Getty

Christopher Reive details rising New Zealand motorsport talents under the age of 21 to keep an eye on.

Liam Lawson, 20, Super Formula Championship (Japan)

Liam Lawson is taking the next step in his path to a Formula 1 seat, and will spend 2023 competing in the Japanese Super Formula Championship, along with F1 reserve duties with Red Bull.

Growing up, Lawson only had eyes for a future in F1 — despite constantly being told it wasn’t an option for New Zealand drivers and he should focus on other categories.

It has been a case of tunnel vision for Lawson, who left school at 15 to commit to his dream. He says not having a back-up plan played a part in his success.

“I was racing against guys that would quite often be doing bits of homework and stuff between sessions. I just thought if you’re not putting 100 per cent of what you have into this one thing, you’re not going to reach your full potential,” he says. “I’ve never thought of anything else and I think that’s why I’ve been able to go this far.”

Liam Lawson racing during Formula 1 testing. Photo / Getty

Timing is vital in sport, and after returning home from a season in Europe, Lawson didn’t know what the following year would hold.

However, some impressive results during the Toyota Racing Series caught the eye of Red Bull scouts and he was signed to the team’s junior programme.

Since then, the 20-year-old has flourished, most recently finishing third in the 2022 Formula 2 season.

“I’ve never thought ‘what if I don’t make it?’ or ‘it’s getting a bit sketchy’ or anything like that. It’s always just been full belief and don’t listen to people who say it’s not realistic; it’s whatever you think it is.

“I haven’t made it yet, so maybe I’m not the best person to ask for advice on that. But so far, that’s what helped me get this far.”

Billy Frazer, 20, F2000 National Championship (US)

After a successful 2022 season in the United States, Billy Frazer is working on making moves in 2023.

Making it in the US has long been the goal for the 20-year-old, after falling in love with the sport while behind the wheel of go-karts at a young age, and realising he could do something with it after taking out the New Zealand Formula Ford title in the 2019-20 season.

“The list of names on this trophy is so impressive,” he says. “Racing in that championship and having such a dominant season was really special, and that was the point where it was, how could I finish high school and then get to a position to get myself to the States. You get to a point where you start following your idols; the rest is history.”

His parents supported his ambitions, with the condition that he had to finish high school first. So after graduating from King’s College in Auckland at the end of 2020, he chased that dream.

Billy Frazer in the Toyota Racing Series in 2021. Photo / John Cowpland / Toyota Gazoo Racing NZ

Joining Exclusive Autosport in the 2021 US F2000 National Championship series, part of the Road to Indy pathway, Frazer had a steep learning curve, but found his feet towards the end of that campaign. He returned in 2022 and impressed.

At the halfway stage of the championship, he was leading the standings. He finished his campaign fifth, with seven podiums.

In 2023, he is hoping to take the next step and book a place on the grid for the USF Pro 2000 Championship. He has already put in some work to find a team for that series; now it’s just a matter of making it financially viable.

“We have aligned ourselves with a really good team for the Pro 2000 up in the States, now we’re just trying to get the corporates together to make it happen.”

Bree Morris, 19, Formula Regional Oceania Championship (New Zealand)

Bree Morris will make her Formula Regional Oceania Championship (formerly the Toyota Racing Series) debut this weekend, after about a decade behind the wheel.

Growing up around the speedway track, she got involved in karting at a young age and never looked back.

While the combination of speed and control might make some nervous, Morris says she has never felt any sort of fear while driving. Instead, the young Auckland driver found her passion.

“It’s like if I asked you ‘what gets you up in the morning?’” she said of why she was drawn to the sport. “This is what gets me up in the morning; it’s something I love and enjoy. You can’t really pinpoint it; you’re just driven towards it.”

Bree Morris. Photo / Toyota GAZOO Racing NZ

Morris was looking forward to her Formula Regional Oceania Championship debut and was hopeful she would be able to do what so many young drivers have done in the past and use it to launch her career. The championship is the country’s premier single-seater category, and former winners of the series include Kiwi Formula E duo Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy, and British Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

“Goal-wise at the moment, everything is up in the air. TRS is hopefully going to be my door opener. There are so many goals I can have; I could go and race F3, I could go for the W Series, I could go for the new FIA women’s series, but I’m just going to hit this TRS career out first and go from there.

“My ambition for the next five years is to be a professional race car driver. I’m not going to place it anywhere; I’m going to see where it takes me, but I just know I want to be a professional race car driver.”

Alex Crosbie, 16, Formula Ford (New Zealand)

In 2022, Alex Crosbie took out the New Zealand Formula Ford trophy, etching his name alongside some of the country’s greatest motorsport exports.

That list includes Scott Dixon and Shane van Gisbergen, and Crosbie says there is plenty of inspiration to be gained by looking at the journeys former winners have since taken.

“There are heaps of names that you see driving all over the world, you just know that they went through that stage and now I’m going through it and it’ll be interesting to see where I get to.

“I’d like to try my best to get there. Being from way down in Invercargill, it’s quite hard to get recognised down here. To get people to help me and support me down here is a bit tougher than in the bigger cities. But I’d like to see myself having a career in it.”

With both his parents racing cars, it’s no surprise the 16-year-old was drawn to motorsport. Be it karting, speedway or getting out on the hard track, Crosbie is at home behind the wheel.

He says his success in the New Zealand Formula Ford championship qualified him to compete in the same class in the UK. However, he was unable to make the trip, as he was 15 at the time and the minimum age in the UK championship was 16.

In 2023, he will return to the national Formula Ford championship, with the hope of getting to Australia and/or the UK to compete. He will do so with added knowledge after attending a Ferrari Drivers’ Academy selection event in Malaysia, where he learned more about driving and related topics such as sponsorship, media, nutrition, fitness and data analysis.

“It was cool over there having that experience and seeing what it’s like to be in the position of a more professional situation,” he says.

“It’s not just about the driving, it’s all the other bits behind it that you have to get right to get up to that stage. There’s definitely heaps to learn.”

Jacob Douglas, 17, F2000 National Championship (US)

After a year of learning in 2022, Jacob Douglas will return to the F2000 National Championship looking to pick up where he left off.

Driving for Exclusive Autosport, his debut campaign on the Road to Indy championship started off on shaky ground. However, the back half of the season saw Douglas consistently finishing in the front half of the field, getting the results his work had warranted.

“I think our results don’t quite show our potential,” Douglas says. “It was a bit of a shock really; all the new learning I had to do, and all that kind of thing set me back a little bit.”

This year, the 17-year-old from Christchurch will return to the F2000 National Championship looking to continue his progression from the end of last season.

After getting into the sport through karting about nine years ago, Douglas decided the best move for his career would be to relocate to the US, doing so in 2021 at the age of 16.

While he dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver in his youth, the prospect of one day making it onto an IndyCar grid is exciting.

As he works towards that goal, Douglas says the connection between Kiwi drivers has been valuable. In 2023, Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong will fly the flag for New Zealand on the IndyCar grid.

“It’s quite cool and makes you realise you can do it.

“I think the good thing about New Zealand is all the Kiwis are good at knowing each other; I know Marcus [Armstrong], I know Scott McLaughlin, and Scott Dixon; I haven’t met him in person but I’ve talked to him via email before. They’re good at keeping an eye out and helping where they can.”