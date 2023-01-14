Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Five for the future: Rising Kiwi motorsport stars to watch

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Liam Lawson. Photo / Getty

Liam Lawson. Photo / Getty

Christopher Reive details rising New Zealand motorsport talents under the age of 21 to keep an eye on.

Liam Lawson, 20, Super Formula Championship (Japan)

Liam Lawson is taking the next step in his path

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport