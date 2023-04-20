Shaun Stevenson is one of many potential All Blacks rookies this year. Photo / Getty

As the first All Blacks games of 2023 edge closer, several hopefuls are looking to impress in the second half of the Super Rugby season to earn a spot in the national side. Christopher Reive runs through the top uncapped players who could be selected in the first All Blacks squad of the season.

Shaun Stevenson – outside back

Shaun Stevenson is Super Rugby Pacific's leading try-scorer through eight rounds. Photo / Photosport

Fine form with North Harbour in the NPC, as well as the All Blacks XV in late 2022, has continued for Stevenson in a Chiefs jersey this year. He has been making the most of his opportunity at fullback for the Super Rugby Pacific leaders, leading the competition’s try-scoring count (seven), trailing only Levi Aumua in line breaks (10), and sitting among the top 10 in metres carried.

Stevenson has a long kicking game and has been consistently working to improve his defence this season, coming into his own as a well-rounded talent. The 26-year-old can play at fullback or on the wing and with Sevu Reece ruled out for the rest of the year, Stevenson is putting together a compelling case to fill that void in the squad.

Levi Aumua – midfield

Levi Aumua was selected in the All Blacks XV in late 2022. Photo / Photosport

Aumua is the name on everyone’s lips in conversations about new faces in All Blacks camp this year. Aumua is an interesting case because he is eligible to play for New Zealand, Samoa or Fiji but is yet to commit his allegiance. His selection in last year’s All Blacks XV was an indication New Zealand Rugby has an eye on him, and also drew criticism from Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua.

Aumua has emerged as a strike weapon in the Moana Pasifika attack while he has shown improvements in his distribution this season. If he continues to trend in the same direction through the rest of the season, he’ll have plenty of admirers for an All Blacks call-up — but he’ll need clarity so he can assess where his future lies at test level.

Billy Harmon – loose forward

Billy Harmon joined the All Blacks' end of year tour in 2022 but was uncapped. Photo / Getty Images

Despite not making his test debut after being called into the All Blacks camp as injury cover on the end of year tour last year, the Highlanders were asked to manage Harmon’s minutes this season. Whether that’s a sign he remains on their radar or simply an unfortunate result of being part of the end of year squad remains to be seen, but he’s certainly playing well enough to earn his place.

Primarily an openside, Harmon has spent time on the other side of the scrum this season too, which works in his favour as he works towards earning a test debut. Harmon is a workhorse; among the top 10 in made tackles, and gets stuck in at the breakdown to turn the ball over.

He will, however, have to use the second half of the season to make his case. Barring injury, Sam Cane, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea are all established All Blacks who will either play or provide cover at openside, while Ethan Blackadder and Luke Jacobson will be trying to earn their places back in the squad as well.

Ollie Norris – prop

Ollie Norris in action for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Norris has been consistently building over the past couple of years with the Chiefs, bringing a strong scrummaging game as well as speed and ball skills you might not necessarily associate with a prop. He works hard on defence and at the breakdown, and has shown he can impact the game either starting or from the bench — often trading places with one-test All Blacks prop Aidan Ross.

All Blacks prop George Bower has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Angus Ta’avao continues to recover from a neck injury and several others are trying to play their way into form. Should the All Blacks look to bring in another fresh young talent in the pack, 23-year-old Norris could be the answer.

Cam Roigard – halfback

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard has made the most of his opportunity. Photo / Photosport

The battle for the halfback spots behind Aaron Smith might be even more tightly contested this season than in 2022, with the emergence of Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard. An Achilles injury to TJ Perenara has given Roigard an opportunity to shine under the bright lights and he has taken it with consistently impressive performances.

Undoubtedly one for the future, at 22 years old it would be a surprise to see him force his way into the squad, particularly when you factor in the form of more experienced players in Brad Weber, Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava. However, it’s not out of the question if he continues his impressive form throughout the second half of the Hurricanes campaign.