Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: Tauranga Boys’ College anchored at the top of Super 8 competition

By Bruce Holloway
9 mins to read
Tauranga Boys' College are leading the Super 8 competition. Photo / Jen Jones

Tauranga Boys' College are leading the Super 8 competition. Photo / Jen Jones

Super 8 first XV rugby competition leaders Tauranga Boys’ College are a very anchored team this year.

Tauranga surged to the top of the highly competitive Super 8 competition with a 32-14 win over Palmerston

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport