Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

First XV rugby wrap: Hamilton’s St John’s making their mark

By Bruce Holloway
11 mins to read
St John's fullback Keoni Albert in tackled just short of the St Paul's goalline, with lock Xavier Mihaere in support.

St John's fullback Keoni Albert in tackled just short of the St Paul's goalline, with lock Xavier Mihaere in support.

As defending national champions Hamilton Boys’ High were carving their way to yet another home Super 8 final on Saturday, a few kilometres up the road a neighbouring school less than half the size was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport