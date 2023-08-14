Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

First XV rugby: Top Auckland qualifiers St Kentigern squeak home, Sacred Heart cruise

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
St Kentigern flanker Zae Mangu on the charge against De La Salle. Photo /File

St Kentigern flanker Zae Mangu on the charge against De La Salle. Photo /File

St Kentigern will face Sacred Heart in the grand final of Auckland 1A first XV rugby on Saturday, at a venue yet to be announced by the media-shy school principals who govern the competition.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport