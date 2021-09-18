Final swing at Hawke's Bay hockey finals

Bay Independent #57 Noah Sloan jostles with Akina Rovers #39 Hamish Gilbert. Photo Ian Cooper

Senior club hockey finally wrapped up in Hawke's Bay on Saturday with eight finals across six divisions played at Park Island in Napier.

It was a tough day for the Bay Independent club whose men's and women's Division One sides were both knocked over by their opponents.

The Bay Ferns had won both of their regular season games against the Havelock North Premier women's side however they were caught short in the title decider, losing 4-1.

Napier Tech finished the season third on points ahead of Akina Horsefield, Taupo and Te Awa Scinde Black.

The men's Division One final was a hotly anticipated matchup between Bay Independent and Akina Waapu, who both finished the regular season with just one draw and one loss from 15 games.

Havelock North #10 Bella Greig on the attack in the first half of the Premier Women's Hockey Final vs Bay Independent. Photo Ian Cooper

Akina triumphed 3-2 to take first place, while Central Premier and Taupo played out a 2-2 draw in the third place playoff.

Napier Tech Prems and Te Awa Scinde Black rounded out the division in fifth and sixth.

In the men's second tier final, City United enjoyed a 5-1 win over Bay Independent 2 to take the title.

Bay Independent Evergreens beat Central Women Prems 1-0 to win their Division Two final.

Their clubmates Kowhai took out the women's Division Three competition with a 5-0 win over Akina Rovers Paewai, while Central Reserves defeated Te Awa Scinde Blue 1-0 in the third place playoff.

Akina Rovers Campbell nabbed a 4-1 upset win in the men's Division Three final over the previously undefeated Central Reserves.