SportUpdated

Fighting to bleed: The hidden risks for women in elite sport

10 minutes to read
Auckland mixed martial artist Nyrene Crowley opens up about her hypothalamic amenorrhea, a condition in which menstruation stops for several months due to intense training, and reveals why despite it ending her chances of having children she won’t stop competing. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Nyrene Crowley just wants to bleed again.

It's been more than two years since the professional mixed martial artist last had her menstrual cycle, dealing with functional hypothalamic amenorrhea as a side effect of training

