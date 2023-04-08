Isaac Peach, David Light and Sam Tuitupou ahead of Light's world title fight last month. Photo / Supplied

It’s the rugby tactic used on every footy field, every week, everywhere the game is played: get the big guy to run at the little guy.

But it doesn’t always go to plan – particularly if the ‘little guy’ happens to be former All Blacks and Blues star Sam Tuitupou.

Just ask former All Black Liam Messam – who still recalls his first meeting with the man rated by many as rugby’s hardest hitter when his Bay of Plenty schoolboys team took on their Auckland counterparts.

“Sam is one of the biggest hitters I ever played with – and against,” says Messam.

“I was quite big when I was a high school kid. And when you are big you always run at the smallest dude. I remember seeing Sam in the backline. Biggest mistake of my life. He came under me, broke my sternum, snapped my sternum, and that was me out for the tournament.”

Despite his short stature and relatively light frame, Tuitupou’s rib-crunching exploits became the stuff of legend – and his rugby buddies are expecting him to bring the fireworks as he steps into the boxing ring to take on former Kiwis league captain Roy Asotasi at Fight For Life on April 27.

“I was fortunate enough to go to school with Sam at Kelston Boys – he had that cheeky smile and was softly spoken - but, man, he can swing,” says 100-cap All Black Mils Muliaina

“He’s got that killer instinct in him – so it is going to be an awesome fight. I’m looking forward to seeing him go up against Roy Asotasi because, man, he’s another hero as well.”

Working as a coach and player agent in the United Kingdom, Tuitupou got a taste of top-level boxing when served as the fourth man in David Light’s corner for his recent WBO world cruiserweight title fight against Lawrence Okolie in Manchester.

Tuitupou was invited to join Light’s camp by Peach Boxing head trainer Isaac Peach – also a former schoolmate from Kelston Boys’ High School.

“It was awesome to have Sam there with us for that fight,” Peach said. “I know he found it inspiring and can’t wait for his turn to step into the ring. Sam is an absolute beast. It’s going to be pretty spectacular. I’m picking him to knock out Roy Asotasi in no time at all.”

Tuitupou’s hitting credentials were also endorsed by two-time world cup winning coach Sir Graham Henry – another rugby icon with links to Kelston Boys High School from his time as headmaster and First XV coach.

“For a guy of his size Sam was probably the hardest hitter in the game,” says Henry. “He wasn’t a big man but hell he hit hard. And he kept on hitting hard. He obviously gained a reputation as a hard hitter and no matter where he played in the world he carried that with him.”

Tuitupou says he was “blessed” to have legends such as Messam, Muliaina and Henry in his corner for Fight For Life – an event that raises funds for Mike King’s youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

“It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be able to come home for Fight For Life and be part of this great cause.

“Roy – get ready boy. I am coming hard.”

Fight For Life

Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland. April 27.

Pro fights

Mea Motu (NZ) (15-0-0) v Tania Walters (CAN) (4-1-0) for the IBO Super Bantamweight World Title

Andrei Mikhailovich (NZ) (19-0-0) v Edisson Saltarin (VEN) (16-0-0) for the IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global Middleweight Titles

Jerome Pampellone (NZ) (15-0-0) v Mose Auimatagi (NZ) (15-2-2) for the IBF Australasian Light Heavyweight Title

Rugby v League

Liam Messam v Justin Hodges

Sam Tuitupou v Roy Asotasi

DJ Forbes v Sione Faumuina