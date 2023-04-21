Fight for Life, Motu, Messam and Faumuina talk opponents, prep and the excitement before they get in the ring for 2023's Fight for life. Video / NZ Herald

Fight week for this year’s Fight For Life got under way at NZME’s Auckland office on Friday.

The card which includes professional and amateur fighters arrived to show off their last five weeks of training in a final open workout.

Former All Blacks Liam Messam and Sam Tuitupou were in attendance, as was New Zealand sevens legend DJ Forbes, as they get ready to step into an unfamiliar arena on April 27 at the Eventfinda Stadium on the North Shore – all in support of Mike King’s I am Hope charity that raises awareness of youth mental health.

Also on the card is professional Kiwi boxer and IBF world No.5 Andrei Mikhailovich, who will face Edisson Saltarin of Venezuela with the IBF Pan Pacific and WBO global middleweight titles on the line, while two other Kiwi pros Jerome Pampellone (IBF world No.8) and Mose Auimatagi go head-to-head in a light heavyweight bout.

But the main fight will be four-division New Zealand champion Mea Motu, fighting for the vacant IBO super bantamweight world title against Canada’s Tania Walters.

Motu (15-0) will take a no-mercy approach against the less experienced Walters (4-1).

The match-up makes history as the first all-female headline fight in Fight For Life’s 24-year history.

Mea told the Herald “it means a lot” to have this opportunity.

“It’s just empowering Kiwis and New Zealanders, just showing them that no matter how bad life gets, you can get up from it.

“It’s just proving to them that we can do it.”

Mea Motu. Photo / Photosport

It’s a highlight for former Kiwis and NRL star Sione Faumuina to be on the same card as the likes of Motu.

“I’m grateful to be a part of Fight for Life, especially with Mea fighting for a world title,” Faumina said. “It’s awesome.”

“We’ve got to give props when props are due and for Mea to fight for a world title, we all got to get behind her after all our fights and try and cheer her on.”

Faumuina will come face-to-face with Forbes and says it might also be a fight to watch, with both in “half-decent shape.”

“DJ is very fit, and I’ve just come off a bit of my own sort of fitness journey - it’s going to be interesting,” Faumuina said.

Messam will fight former league star Justin Hodges who has had a more intimidating mantra than the former union player in the lead-up to the fight.

“Kill them with kindness is my mantra,” Messam said. “Always smile and always be happy.”

However, Messam added “I’m sure there’ll be some more harsh words spoken this week.”

Liam Messam. Photo / Photosport

Fight for Life card

IBO Super Bantamweight World Title

Mea Motu (NZ) (15-0-0) v Tania Walters (CAN) (4-1-0)

Rugby League v Rugby Union

Justin Hodges (Aus) (5-3-0) v Liam Messam (NZ) (5-0-0)

IBF Pan Pacific Middleweight Title + WBO Global Middleweight Title

Andrei Mikhailovich (NZ) (19-0-0) v Edisson Saltarin (VEN) (16-0-0)

Rugby Union v Rugby League

DJ Forbes v Sione Faumuina

Light Heavyweight Professional Fight

Jerome Pampellone (NZ) (15-0-0) v Mose Auimatagi (15-2-2)

Rugby Union v Rugby League

Sam Tuitupou v Roy Asotasi