A man has been knocked out at the Brisbane Broncos NRL game by another spectator.

A wild brawl broke out in the stands at an NRL game last night after a fan appeared to yell during a moment of silence to remember the fallen ahead of Anzac Day.

Footy fans took things into their own hands after the man's reported act of disrespect before kick-off for the match between the Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday night.

It's believed the man shouted out at Suncorp Stadium during the moment of silence, which was part of the pre-game ceremony for the NRL's Anzac Day round.

Footage of the Broncos supporter has circulated on social media and shows other fans seated around the man shouting at him and criticising him for his behaviour.

Another man, wearing a Bulldogs jersey, can be seen repeatedly punching him in the face and trying to pull off his jersey until he falls backwards into the row of seats behind him.

The video shows other attendees screaming at the man and telling him to leave.

"P*** off, p*** off," one person is heard saying.

Others can be heard yelling "get out!"

According to the Courier-Mail, one spectator said the man who yelled during the minute of silence was extremely disrespectful.

"He deserved everything he got," they said.

Witnesses reported the man was told to leave the area but it is unknown if he was kicked out of the stadium.

Police said they were made aware of the incident late on Friday night, however no charges have been laid.

The Broncos overcame a slow start to claim a memorable 34-14 comeback win after piling on five tries in the second half.

A minute's silence will be held at sports matches across the nation this weekend as Australia remembers those who have died while serving in the armed forces.